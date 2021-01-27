Solskjaer: Manchester United ‘magic missing’ as unbeaten run ends at 13

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can’t explain why his team lost 2-1 to Sheffield United on Wednesday, aside from some controversial calls and the overall wild nature of this Premier League season.

The Red Devils lost for the first time in 14 Premier League matches, unable to finish their chances and seeing an odd VAR decision and wicked deflection put the Old Trafford visitors on the board.

“It wasn’t to be,” Solskjaer said. “The second goal we conceded is so poor, so sloppy. Lose the ball so easy, get back into position but just stop getting out to the ball. Three or four decisions that were completely out of character. Surprised with the world as it is, we’ve been very consistent. It just hit us today. We will dust off the sad feeling and go again.”

Solskjaer did not appreciate that Sheffield United’s goal was allowed to stand while Man United had one taken back for very similar fouls.

“Billy Sharp just runs into him, behind him, so it’s a foul,” Solskjaer said after the game. “[At the other end] no foul. That’s two mistakes from the referee.”

Blades forward Sharp did a decent job of making it appear he was shoved into David De Gea, but VAR would’ve seen that. It’s odd that they let that goal stand but took a Red Devils goal off the board for less intrusive contact from Harry Maguire on Aaron Ramsdale.

Then again, Man United still only found one goal after that point.

“That magic was missing, that little bit extra,” Solskjaer said. “There was not space to run into. They defended well. We didn’t have the right ideas or the solutions weren’t there.”

Man United remains a point back of leaders Man City, who hold a match-in-hand. The Red Devils will try to avenge an early-season loss to Arsenal when they visit the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

