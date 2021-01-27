Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Burnley – Aston Villa was a thriller at Turf Moor, as the Clarets launched a superb comeback win to secure back-to-back victories in the Premier League.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Aston Villa twice took the lead through Ollie Watkins and Jack Grealish, but Ben Mee grabbed Burnley’s first before Dwight McNeil and Chris Wood both scored in quick succession to turn the game on its head late on.

WATCH BURNLEY – ASTON VILLA FULL REPLAY

With the win, which follows their incredible success at Liverpool last week, Burnley move up to 15th place on 22 points. Villa remain in 10th place on 29 points.

Premier League recaps Fulham survives potent but finishless Brighton Three things we learned from Chelsea – Wolves Three things we learned from Southampton – Arsenal

Three things we learned

1. Grealish, Pope at dazzling best: England internationals Grealish and Pope were the two best players on the pitch, as the Villa skipper was silky throughout and Pope kept his team in it at crucial moments with big saves. On this showing, and given their current form, both players should be starting for England at the European Championships this summer.

2. Burnley dig deep to turn it around: This was very, very impressive. Given their win at Liverpool last week, Burnley started a little flat and perhaps they were still drained from that win and a win away at Fulham in the FA Cup. They soon kicked through the gears in the second half after Pope kept them in it, and Sean Dyche will be delighted with the grit his super gritty side showed to secure their first come-from-behind win of the season.

3. Villa have to finish off chances: Dean Smith talks about this often, and you can see why. Villa dominated large swathes of the game and had at least five or six big chances. They finished poorly and Pope came up big, and you wonder where Villa would be in the table if they could be more clinical.

Man of the Match: Nick Pope – He kept Burnley in it when Villa were well on top, and his string of saves and dominant goalkeeping set the platform for Burnley’s comebackwin.

Burnley pinned Villa back but early on on a few occasions were caught offside at key moments.

Villa then produced a quality opening goal as Matt Targett found some space on the left and his perfect cross found Watkins who flicked home delicately at the near post.

Buoyed by their opener, Villa dominated as Watkins was denied when clean through and Ross Barkley’s rebound hit the bar. From the resulting corner, Grealish was played in and crossed for Bertrand Traore but his shot was blocked and Pope saved well from Tyrone Mings at the near post.

Grealish was next to be denied by Pope as Burnley couldn’t grab any kind of grip on the game.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

But Villa were made to rue those misses as Mee powered home a header from a corner early in the second half to level things up.

Grealish brilliantly surged forward and got a shot on goal but Pope denied him, again, while at the other end Emiliano Martinez denied Wood with a fine reflex save. Moments later Grealish put Villa ahead.

Villa’s skipper ran towards the box, found Douglas Luiz with a pass and was then found by Luiz as he slotted home to finish off a flowing move.

But Burnley equalized moments later as McNeil’s low cross missed everyone and snuck in, and moments later McNeil crossed for Wood to head home and make it 3-2 as the game was turned on its head and Burnley sealed an amazing comeback win.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports