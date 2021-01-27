Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham – Liverpool will be a cracking clash on Thursday (start time, 3pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp lock horns, and a draw or a win for Spurs will move them above the reigning champions in the table.

Tottenham have recovered their early-season form in recent weeks but Mourinho’s boys are still struggling to see off teams after going ahead early on in games, as they often sit back and cough up late equalizers. But Spurs are so dangerous on the counter and Liverpool’s makeshift defense will be wary of that after their meeting at Anfield which saw them just come out on top in a thriller.

As for Liverpool, they have gone five Premier League games without a win and lost at Manchester United in the FA Cup last time out. Their defensive injuries are impacting the entire balance of the team and Klopp has to deal with his usually prolific forwards hitting a poor run of form as they’ve failed to score in their last four league games.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham – Liverpool.

Team news

Tottenham could be without Matt Doherty and Ben Davies, while Dele Alli is also out and Mourinho revealed he is dealing with other injury problems, but wouldn’t specify who.

Liverpool are without long-term absentees Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Although, Van Dijk is stepping up his recovery from knee ligament damage. Jordan Henderson could return, while Joel Matip is also likely to start.

Tottenham are the underdogs at +230 and Liverpool seem to be at a very short price of +110 considering their recent form. The draw at +250 looks enticing.

Prediction

I’m going for a home win. Mourinho has set Spurs up perfectly to win big games against Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal so far this season and this has a Harry Kane/Heung-min Son counterattacking masterclass written all over it. Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool.

Kick off: 3pm ET, Thursday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: via NBCSports.com

