The transfer news keeps on coming and Erling Haaland and David Alaba to Chelsea are two of the latest reports.

Let’s dig into this a bit deeper, as new head coach Thomas Tuchel has been asked about possible arrivals in January but he seems to be planning long-term.

Haaland to Chelsea makes sense

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports believe that Chelsea are very keen on signing Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland this summer. Haaland is available for $90 million in the summer of 2022 due to a clause in his contract, but Dortmund are reportedly willing to accept any offers over that this summer.

Manchester United, Manchester City and many others have been linked with a move for Haaland, but this report states that Chelsea want to move ahead of them and make Dortmund a huge offer this summer.

Surely it would have to be close to $120 million, at least, for Dortmund to return Chelsea’s call.

That’s because the Borussia Dortmund and Norway star continues to have a superb season, despite Dortmund’s struggles in the Bundesliga. He has scored 21 goals in 19 games for Dortmund this season and 37 goals in 37 games since arriving at Dortmund last January from RB Salzburg.

Chelsea have had a tough time converting chances over the last few seasons, and previous manager Frank Lampard had asked for the kind of numbers Eden Hazard and Diego Costa previously produced at Chelsea. Haaland would do that, and he’s also extremely young which fits Chelsea’s recruitment policy perfectly.

Tuchel will be a very good coach for him to work with, but what about Timo Werner and Kai Havertz? Do Chelsea move on from them quickly? Or build their attack around Haaland, Havertz and Werner?

Haaland is prolific and although Manchester City seem like the frontrunners to sign him as a replacement for Sergio Aguero, Chelsea have made their move.

Chelsea ‘in the mix’ for David Alaba

Chelsea have also made their move for Alaba.

According to the same report from Sky Sports, the same agents who worked on Tuchel’s deal to join Chelsea are also involved with Alaba.

The Austrian defender, 28, is a free agent this summer and has said he will not sign a new contract at current club Bayern Munich. It is believed that Real Madrid are the frontrunners to sign Alaba, but Tuchel arriving at Chelsea may see him prefer a move to Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool and Manchester City are also said to be interested in signing Alaba, and his versatility in midfield and defense make him a very valuable commodity as a free agent. If he signed for Chelsea he would be the first-choice center back and this would surely be appealing.

