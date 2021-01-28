Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There were three changes at halftime of Liverpool’s 3-1 away win over Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, and two of them will raise eyebrows.

The one that won’t is the removal of Serge Aurier, who was poor in the first half and one of the main culprits of Roberto Firmino’s opener just before halftime.

The exits of Harry Kane and Joel Matip, however, will be monitored by both teams.

Kane spent two spells on the turf in the first half, leaving the pitch after several minutes of treatment early in the half but returning.

“Two ankles,” said Jose Mourinho after the game. “The first was a bad tackle, I think Thiago. The second I didn’t know well but two injuries, the second one worse than the first one and a few weeks. How many? I don’t know. … There are some players that you can’t replace and almost every tea has this kind of player. We have to fight against it and that’s it.”

Jose Mourinho says Harry Kane has injuries in both ankles and will be out for "a few weeks".

Spurs’ star striker was then injured going for an aerial ball with Jordan Henderson and did not return to the pitch after halftime.

He’s faced a number of injury absences in the past few years but has been a lethal finisher when healthy. Kane has 19 goals and 14 assists in 28 appearances this season.

As for Matip, he hasn’t played more than two matches in a row this Premier League season due to injuries and this was his second-straight start.

He did not last and was replaced by Nathaniel Phillips. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has sounded critical tones regarding Matip’s health on occasion, so stay tuned after the match.

“It looks like something serious for Joel,” Klopp said.

Liverpool led 1-0 at halftime.

