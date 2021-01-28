Mourinho, Hojbjerg: Silly mistakes crushed Tottenham versus Liverpool

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg appreciates the idea that Harry Kane’s injury hurt Tottenham’s bid to overcome a halftime deficit to Liverpool on Thursday in North London, but he respectfully declines to take the bair.

“We have to go halftime 0-0 and yes when you lose your best player at halftime it’s a hit,” Hojbjerg said after scoring a screamer in the 3-1 loss. “But if you have the highest ambition sometimes you have to get through it.”

Hojbjerg liked the club’s first half, even if it saw a pair of ankle injuries come the way of Kane. The striker will miss “a few weeks,” according to Jose Mourinho, but Hojbjerg knows that a healthy center forward doesn’t change much about the series of defensive errors in the loss.

“On this high level, when you have the highest ambition, they cannot happen,” Hojbjerg said. “First half, what we worked on, how we played the game physically and technically, putting the opponent under pressure, make the work, make the fatigued.”

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho echoed Hojbjerg’s vibes.

Mourinho noted that while many will talk about the razor-thin VAR decision to take a goal away from Heung-min Son, the defensive lapses were already happening before that.

“We started very well but before we scored the offside we showed immediately what the game was going to be for us,” he said. “A big defensive mistake and big occasion for Mane. That was what the game was for us. We were well-organized. The second half, of course, we have to make changes. We lost Harry and had to change the structure of the team. The first minute [of the second half], first mistake, second goal. The story of the game was a team fighting against its own mistakes.”

Spurs have Brighton, Chelsea, and West Bromwich Albion next.

Back to Hojbjerg, who also asked about his on-field confrontation with Klopp after the game, “It’s football. It’s emotional. We all want to win but congratulations to Liverpool.”

