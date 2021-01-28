Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our sixteenth player Power Rankings of the 2020-21 season have arrived, as there are contrasting fortunes for the 20 teams after another hectic period in the Premier League.

Simply put: once again it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

Stars from Manchester City, Arsenal, Leicester City and West Ham dominate our sixteenth player Power Rankings of the season and there are plenty of stars starting to find their best form.

Simply put: there are a few stars consistently in the top 20, but there is still plenty of movement as the topsy-turvy season continues.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t going to be in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

1. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – Up 2

2. Ilkay Gunodgan (Man City) – Up 3

3. John Stones (Man City) – Down 2

4. James Maddison (Leicester) – Down 2

5. Nick Pope (Burnley) – New entry

6. Joao Cancelo (Man City) – Up 3

7. Tomas Soucek (West Ham) – Up 6

8. Youri Tielemans (Leicester) – New entry

9. Riyad Mahrez (Man City) – New entry

10. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Even

11. Harvey Barnes (Leicester) – Even

12. Declan Rice (West Ham) – Up 6

13. Jack Harrison (Leeds) – New entry

14. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – New entry

15. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) – Up 12

16. Michail Antonio (West Ham) – Even

17. James Rodriguez (Everton) – New entry

18. Chris Wood (Burnley) – New entry

19. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) – New entry

20. Phil Jagileka (Sheffield United) – New entry

