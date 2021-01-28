Tottenham – Liverpool player ratings: Mane, Alexander-Arnold deliver

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s all about moments, as some of Tottenham’s best performers Thursday cost the side with big mistakes in a 3-1 loss to Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Joe Rodon, Hugo Lloris, and Eric Dier had prolonged period of impressive play in the loss but their errors were glaring on a pair of Liverpool goals.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s Senegalese sensation snapped out of his slumber in a big way, playing a part in all three of the Reds’ goals.

Below are the Tottenham – Liverpool player ratings. Agree or disagree, we’d love to read your comments on a tense affair in North London.

Tottenham player ratings

Hugo Lloris: 5 – Four saves but will rue his failure to react quickly and corral the Liverpool opener before halftime.

Joe Rodon: 6 – Very, very good before being caught unaware by Mane on Liverpool’s third.

Eric Dier: 5 – Should’ve done better on Liverpool’s first, though it’s tempting to put most of the blame on Lloris.

Ben Davies: 5 – Quiet, but not injurious to the cause.

Serge Aurier: 4 – Made only two first-half mistakes but both could’ve led to goals and the second one did, with Jose Mourinho ripping him off the pitch at halftime.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: 7 – 100-plus touches and a wondergoal, which you don’t expect from the ex-Southampton man.

Tanguy Ndombele: 7 – Would’ve liked him to create more as part of a two-man midfield but the forwards did not give a ton of options. Would’ve had an assist on Son’s disallowed goal.

Matt Doherty: 5 – Did nothing significantly well.

Heung-min Son: 5– Just offside on the opener but quiet once Kane departed the match.

Harry Kane: 5 – Just 15 touches while losing possession nine times and suffering two injuries before a halftime exit. That said, could’ve had an assist if Son stayed onside.

Steven Bergwijn: 6 – Got an assist and ran his shorts off but didn’t look like he’d grab a goal over 81 minutes.

Substitutions

Harry Winks (HT for Aurier): 5 – Tidy, safe.

Erik Lamela (HT for Kane): 4 – Borderline invisible

Gareth Bale (81′ for Bergwijn): N/A

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson Becker: 6 – Made one easy save and allowed a goal few have hope to stop.

Andy Robertson: 7 – Zipped up-and-down the left, relatively error-free.

Joel Matip: 5 – Injured again and left after 45 minutes.

Jordan Henderson: 7 – Didn’t shine consistently in the pass game but hit a beauty to Mane to help produce one of the goals. Looks less out-of-position as he plays more center back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 8 – Dropping dimes all over the field. He’s found a lot of criticism in recent weeks but the English right back was the genuine article again.

Thiago Alcantara: 6 – Not at his best, though typically brilliant with long passes and vision. Twisted inside-out by Tanguy Ndombele early.

James Milner: 7 – Sturdy. Three interceptions, two tackles, and the sharp, short passes were on point.

Georginio Wijnaldum: 8 – A complete enough day doing the little things. Had a more typical Thiago day than Thiago.

Sadio Mane: 9 – Phenomenal. Seven shots with four on target. Two goals. All over the pitch.

Roberto Firmino: 7 – Two shots, lots of good hold-up play but an unlucky handball took a Reds goal off the board after halftime.

Mohamed Salah: 7 – Two key passes and could’ve had two goals. One taken off the board by VAR, another just an uncharacteristic miss.

Substitutions

Nathaniel Phillips (HT for Matip): 5 – Aggressive but shaky at times.

Curtis Jones (78′ for Thiago): N/A

Divock Origi (87′ for Firmino): N/A

