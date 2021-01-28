West Brom – Fulham: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Brom – Fulham: An absolutely massive game for two relegation-threatened sides hits the Hawthorns when Fulham visits West Bromwich Albion on Saturday (start time 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

Fulham’s looked a lot better lately, winless in nine but collecting six points including draws with Liverpool and Spurs.

Their losses in that stretch have come versus Chelsea, Manchester United, and Man City, and Scott Parker’s Cottagers are five points back of 17th-place Brighton.

West Brom is on a miserable run, two points behind their hosts after getting smacked by Man City earlier this week.

Big Sam’s West Brom v West Brom prior to his taking over this season

Goals per game: 0.71 v. 0.76

Goals allowed/game: 3.14 v. 2.0

Points per game: 0.57 v. 0.53

Team news

Fulham gets Antonee Robinson back from his red card suspension but still waits on Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo.

Kickoff may come too soon for West Brom’s Grady Diangana and Conor Townsend.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The Baggies are underdogs at +225 for a home win and a draw pays +215. Fulham collecting three points means +125 to the bettor.

Prediction

Fulham won 2-0 earlier this season at Craven Cottage and you’d bet on something similar if not for the Cottagers’ woes in front of goal this season. Fulham has just four goals since the calendar hit December and kickstarted a nine-match winless league run. This should be a scrappy affair and you’d almost expect a red card. Barring an advantage like that, we’re going with West Brom 0-1 Fulham.

How to watch West Brom – Fulham stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

