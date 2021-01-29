Brighton – Tottenham: Sunday’s trip to the Amex Stadium (Watch live at 3:15 pm am ET, on Peacock Premium) begins yet another stint without Harry Kane for Jose Mourinho’s men after an ankle injury hobbled Spurs’ star striker during their 3-1 defeat to Liverpool on Thursday.

BRIGHTON – TOTTENHAM STREAM LIVE

Kane went down on multiple occasions — once each clutching his left and right ankles — before being subbed off at halftime. Unlike previous iterations of ankle injuries, Kane is only expected to miss “a few weeks,” beginning this weekend. It’s hardly an ideal time for Tottenham to be without their Golden Boot contender and superstar assister, whose 12 goals and 11 assists rank 2nd and 1st in the Premier League, respectively, after winning just two of their last eight league games and slipping to 6th (closer to 9th than 4th, on points).

Brighton, on the other hand, seem intent on creating a relegation battle in a season in which there doesn’t necessarily have to be one. Sheffield United, West Brom and Fulham are all hugely deserving of the drop based on their first-half results, but Brighton have won just one of their last 11 Premier League games and now sit just five points clear of 18th.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Brighton – Tottenham this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Brighton – Tottenham (INJURY REPORT)

Brighton: QUESTIONABLE: Jason Steele (undisclosed) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (ankle), Danny Welbeck (knee), Jose Izquierdo (knee), Florin Andone (knee)

Tottenham: QUESTIONABLE: Dele Alli (undisclosed) | OUT: Harry Kane (ankle), Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring), Sergio Reguilon (undisclosed)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Brighton (+205) | Tottenham (+130) | Draw (+230)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Brighton’s width has been known to give opponents problems at times this season, and that could prove to be the case once again on Sunday with Reguilon unavailable and Mourinho flip-flopping between Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty at right back. Without Kane, Spurs might just struggle to reliably retain possession after winning the ball back, which could see them come under constant pressure, at which point all it takes is a single mistake to fall behind. Brighton 2-1 Tottenham.

How to watch Brighton – Tottenham: stream and start time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @AndyEdMLS