Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chivas – Juarez takes center stage this weekend, as NBC Sports continues to offer everything you need around every single Chivas home game.

CHIVAS – JUAREZ STREAM LIVE

For the entire Liga MX season, we will have exclusive coverage of Mexican giants Chivas Guadalajara and their home games at Akron Stadium.

Here is more information on what you can expect on Chivas across NBC Sports’ family of channels:

Live Spanish-language coverage of the match, led by Andres Cantor alongside Manuel Sol, will air on Telemundo, with Arantza Fernandez as the match’s field reporter. Telemundo’s coverage of Chivas-Juarez includes the Futbol Estelar Chivas Extra pre-match show starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and post-match show at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT hosted by Miguel Gurwitz on sister network Universo.

This week’s pre-match coverage on Universo will feature interviews with players including Chivas’ center-back, Antonio Briseno, and forward, Cesar Huerta, as well as Chivas manager Victor Manuel Vucetich.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

All Telemundo Deportes coverage, including live match coverage and optional English-language commentary led by Carlos Yustis and Jorge Calvo, is available for simultaneous streaming on TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes App, available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. English-Language audio coverage of the match will also be available on SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio Channel 211.

In addition to match broadcasts, Telemundo Deportes will continue as the ‘home of Las Chivas’ with exclusive interviews and conversations across studio and evening shows, including on daily digital episodes of Titulares y Mas and weekends on Zona Mixta TYM on Telemundo. Fans may also find continuous Chivas coverage on digital episodes of Rincon Sagrado exclusively dedicated to Las Chivas, Mondays on #LaContraon Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, as well as up to the minute updates across Telemundo Deportes social platforms.

Below is the latest information on how to watch Chivas in action.

Chivas stream, schedule, TV information

Date Time (ET) Match Network Sat.,Jan 30 7:00 p.m. FUTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS EXTRA:

Chivas Pre-Game Coverage Universo;

Telemundo Deportes App 7:55 p.m. FUTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS:

Guadalajara vs. Juarez Telemundo;

Telemundo Deportes App 10:00 p.m. FUTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS EXTRA:

Chivas Post-Game Coverage Universo;

Telemundo Deportes App

Follow @JPW_NBCSports