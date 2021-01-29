Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 20 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

[ MORE: How to watch PLTV on Peacock ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (undisclosed), Thomas Partey (undisclosed), Kieran Tierney (calf), Martin Odegaard (undisclosed), Dani Ceballos (calf)), Emile Smith Rowe (undisclosed), Pablo Mari (calf)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Kortney Hause (foot), Wesley (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jason Steele (undisclosed) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (ankle), Danny Welbeck (knee), Jose Izquierdo (knee), Florin Andone (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ashley Barnes (knock), Charlie Taylor (hamstring), Josh Brownhill (foot)

Chelsea injuries

None

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (undisclosed), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Jeffrey Schlupp (thigh), Martin Kelly (calf), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Allan (hamstring), Fabian Delph (thigh) | OUT: Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf), Niles Nkounkou (hamstring)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Tom Cairney (knee), Terence Kongolo (thigh)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Diego Llorente (groin), Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Robin Koch (knee)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (eye) | OUT: Jamie Vardy (groin), Wilfried Ndidi (thigh), Dennis Praet (hamstring), Wes Morgan (back)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Diogo Jota (knee), Joel Matip (ankle), Fabinho (undisclosed), Joe Gomez (knee), Naby Keita (undisclosed)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sergio Aguero (COVID-19) | OUT: Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring), Nathan Ake (undisclosed)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Facundo Pellistri (COVID-19) | OUT: Phil Jones (knee), Brandon Williams (knock)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (undisclosed), Paul Dummett (thigh), Ciaran Clark (calf), DeAndre Yedlin (visa) | OUT: Federico Fernandez (hamstring)

Sheffield United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Oliver McBurnie (knock) | OUT: Sander Berge (hamstring), Jack O’Connell (knee), Jack Robinson (undisclosed), Ben Osborn (knock), Enda Stevens (knock)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Jannik Vestergaard (knee), Kyle Walker-Peters (thigh), Ryan Bertrand (suspension), Moussa Djenepo (thigh), Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed), Michael Obafemi (undisclosed), William Smallbone (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Dele Alli (undisclosed) | OUT: Harry Kane (ankle), Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring), Sergio Reguilon (undisclosed)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Robert Snodgrass (knee), Grady Diangana (hamstring)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Darren Rudolph (knock) | OUT: Arthur Masuaku (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Podence (calf), Morgan Gibbs-White (COVID0-19) | OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Jonny (knee), Fernando Marcal (groin), Rayan Ait Nouri (groin)

Follow @AndyEdMLS