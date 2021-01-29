Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re nearly at the halfway point of the 2020-21 season, and the Premier League standings still look incredibly wild.

Plenty of the big boys struggled early in the season, while Liverpool and Tottenham raced out ahead of the pack, but it’s now Manchester City and Manchester United who sit one-two in the Premier League title race.

Then there are Leicester City, Liverpool and… West Ham? Yes, West Ham are just two points off a Champions League place.

Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Chelsea, Arsenal and Aston Villa make up the rest of the top-half, where 12 points separate 1st and 10th, and just eight points between 4th and 10th.

In short, the Premier League standings have been — and will continue to be — wild on multiple fronts as we charge full speed ahead into the second half of the campaign.

At the bottom of the table there is a growing sense that the bottom four may be cut adrift in the coming weeks, as Fulham, West Brom, Sheffield United and Brighton all struggled early in the season. Burnley have performed well in recent weeks and appear to have removed themselves from the relegation conversation. Sheffield United’s victory at Old Trafford makes things a little more interesting, albeit more so in the race for 19th than 17th.

It no longer early days, but there will still be plenty of twists and turns ahead because, well, this is the Premier League.

Here’s a look at the latest Premier League table, which we will update throughout the 2020-21 season.

