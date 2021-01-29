Southampton – Aston Villa will be an exciting, open game on Saturday (start time 3pm ET on Peacock Premium) as both teams have stuttered a little in recent weeks after an incredible start to the season, but have talented attackers galore.

When these teams met early in the season it was a 4-3 win for Southampton (who led 4-0 early in the second half) and they’ve both been on a very similar trajectory so far this season. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints have been hit hard by injuries in recent weeks and will be keen for Danny Ings to get back among the goals.

Aston Villa have played well recently and although they lost at Burnley last time out, Dean Smith’s side deserved more as Jack Grealish continues to dominate and pull all of the strings in midfield. Villa and Saints go into this game level on 29 points, while Villa have a game in-hand as both teams try to push for European qualification in the second half of the season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Southampton – Aston Villa.

Team news

Southampton have Ryan Bertrand back from suspension but will be without right back Kyle Walker-Peters. Oriol Romeu and Moussa Djenepo are back from injury, while Jannik Vestergaard is expected to be back soon. Michael Obafemi and Will Smallbone are long-term absentees.

Aston Villa have Wesley out injured as he continues his return from a lengthy spell out, while USMNT youngster Indiana Vassilev has been recalled from his loan at Burton Albion. New signing Morgan Sanson is available to make his debut.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Southampton are the slight underdogs at +160, with Aston Villa at +155 and the draw at +250.

Prediction

Southampton are in a bit of a slump and are missing key players, while Villa have taken one step forward and one back all season. This is a very evenly-matched game. I’m going for a draw. Southampton 1-1 Aston Villa.

