Premier League transfer news keeps on coming, as the January window is bubbling up nicely before deadline day on Feb. 1.

There have been plenty of loans moves so far in January, with the Premier League transfer news dominated by players who are out of contract, close to being out of contract or potential loans and swap deals.

Due to the current financial situation, that is understandable and the summer transfer window only just ended in early October too.

That said, there are plenty of deals which could still happen which include Dele Alli leaving Tottenham, Jesse Lingard moving on from Manchester United, free agent Diego Costa finding a new club and plenty more.

Liverpool could bring in a center back, Arsenal want a left back and an attacking midfielder and West Ham are on the hunt for a forward as there will be plenty of moves late in the window.

Below you will find a list of the notable transfer deals from all 20 Premier League clubs so far in January, with more details included.

This page will be updated throughout the winter window as the transfer news evolves.

Arsenal

In

Omar Rekik (Hertha Berlin)

Mat Ryan (Brighton) Loan

Martin Odegaard (Real Madrid) Loan – More details

Out

Sead Kolasinac (Schalke) Loan

William Saliba (Nice) Loan

Daniel Ballard (Blackpool) Loan extension

Matt Macey (Hibernian)

Sokratis (Released)

Mesut Ozil (Fenerbahce) – More details

Aston Villa

In

Morgan Sanson (Marseille)



Out

Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split) Loan

Jack Clarke (Chesterfield) Loan

Tyreik Wright (Walsall) Loan

Dominic Revan (Weymouth) Loan

Callum Rowe (Hereford United) Loan

Conor Hourihane (Swansea) Loan

Brighton & Hove Albion

Out

Jayson Molumby (Preston) Loan

Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry) Loan

Warren O’Hora (MK Dons)

Bernardo (Red Bull Salzburg) Loan

Mat Ryan (Arsenal) Loan

Burnley

In

Benn Ward (Hastings)

Out

Bobby Thomas (Barrow) Loan

Chelsea

Out

Charlie Brown (MK Dons)

Lucas Piazon (Braga)

Danny Drinkwater (Kasimpasa) Loan

Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan) Loan

Crystal Palace

In

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Mainz) Loan

Out

Rob Street (Torquay) Loan

Max Meyer (Released)

Scott Banks (Dunfermline) Loan

Jarosław Jach (Rakow Czestochowa) Loan

Everton

Out

Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury) Loan

Jarrad Branthwaite (Blackburn) Loan

Ellis Simms (Blackpool) Loan

Yannick Bolasie (Middlesbrough) Loan

Fulham

Out

Anthony Knockaert (Nott’m Forest) Loan extension

Jerome Opoku (Plymouth) Loan extension

Stefan Johansen (QPR) Loan

Leeds United

Out

Jordan Stevens (Bradford) Loan

Ryan Edmondson (Northampton) Loan

Robbie Gotts (Salford) Loan

Leicester City

Out

Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe) Loan

Matty James (Coventry) Loan

Daniel Iversen (Preston) Loan

Josh Knight (Wycombe) Loan extension

Filip Benkovic (OH Leuven) Loan

Islam Slimani (Lyon)

Darnell Johnson (AFC Wimbledon) Loan

Liverpool

Out

Liam Millar (Charlton) Loan

Adam Lewis (Plymouth) Loan

Manchester City



Out

Morgan Rogers (Lincoln) Loan

Manchester United

In

Amad Diallo (Atalanta) – More details

Out

Max Haygarth (Brentford)

Ethan Laird (MK Dons) Loan

Luca Ercolani (Carpi)

Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Di’Shon Bernard (Salford) Loan extension

Newcastle United

Out

Rolando Aarons (Huddersfield)

Sheffield United

Out

George Broadbent (Beerschot) Loan

Southampton

Out

Tyreke Johnson (Gillingham)

Callum Slattery (Gillingham) Loan

Tottenham Hotspur

Out

Jubril Okedina (Cambridge) Loan

Jack Clarke (Stoke) Loan

Harvey White (Portsmouth) Loan

Anthony Georgiou (AEL Limassol)

Brandon Austin (Orlando City) Loan

Shilow Tracey (Cambridge) Loan

Malachi Fagan-Walcott (Dundee) Loan

West Bromwich Albion

In

Robert Snodgrass (West Ham)

Andy Lonergan

Out

Owen Windsor (Newport) Loan

Charlie Austin (QPR) Loan

Jonathan Bond (LA Galaxy)

Kenneth Zohore (Millwall) Loan extension

Rekeem Harper (Birmingham) Loan

West Ham United

In

Frederik Alves (Silkeborg)

Said Benrahma (Brentford)

Out

Sebastien Haller (Ajax)

Robert Snodgrass (West Brom)

Dan Kemp (Leyton Orient)

Wolverhampton Wanderers

In

Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) Loan – More details

Out

Ruben Vinagre (Famalicao) Loan

Oskar Buur (Grasshoppers) Loan

Niall Ennis (Plymouth)

John Kitolano (Odds BK)

Ryan Giles (Rotherham) Loan

