West Ham – Liverpool: Having finally snapped their five-game winless skid on Thursday, the Reds desperately need another strong showing when they visit the 5th-place Hammers at the London Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

Jurgen Klopp and Co., will, however, be forced to do so without any one of their top four options at center back following injuries to Joel Matip and Fabinho this week. Recently deputized as the partnership of choice, Matip and Fabinho join Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, both of whom are likely out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season with serious knee injuries, as being unavailable. Midfielder and captain Jordan Henderson is likely to be partnered by Nathaniel Phillips, who replaced Matip at halftime on Thursday, in central defense.

West Ham, on the other hand, have a nearly clean bill of health and are unbeaten in their last six Premier League outings and enter Sunday’s showdown amid a four-game winning streak.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of West Ham – Liverpool this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: West Ham – Liverpool (INJURY REPORT)

West Ham: QUESTIONABLE: Darren Rudolph (knock) | OUT: Arthur Masuaku (knee)

Liverpool: OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Diogo Jota (knee), Joel Matip (ankle), Fabinho (undisclosed), Joe Gomez (knee), Naby Keita (undisclosed)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

West Ham (+325) | Liverpool (-134) | Draw (+290)

Prediction

The first team to score wins, or at least gets a positive result. The longer West Ham can keep it scoreless, the better for them. If Liverpool get the first goal, David Moyes’ side will be forced to chase — something he doesn’t want to do, under any circumstances — and they’ll likely concede a second (and a third). West Ham 0-2 Liverpool.

How to watch West Ham – Liverpool: stream and start time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

