Amad Diallo, just 18 years old, caused quite the stir as he made his Manchester United debut, for the U23 side, on Saturday.

Diallo, who signed from Atalanta in October for a fee which could rise to $48.5 million, joined United in January. Diallo signed a five-year contract, with the option of an extra year, and is touted as one of the top young attacking talents in Europe.

The highly-rated teenager scored two goals, including an outrageous panenka penalty kick, as Manchester United’s U23 side beat Liverpool 6-3.

Diallo showed off his incredible pace throughout the U23 game, and he also showcased his cool head in front of goal on both of his goals.

The winger was born in the Ivory Coast but moved to Italy at the age of 10 and was nurtured in Atalanta’s academy as he recently received an Italian passport. Since he arrived at United earlier this month, he has been training with the first team.

Amad Diallo just one of many Manchester United youngsters set to shine

17-year-old Joe Hugill, another highly-rated youngster who arrived from Sunderland last summer, scored four goals, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly has some very talented youngster to integrate into his first team in the coming years.

Mason Greenwood, 19, has already proved his worth for Solskjaer, while Facundo Pellestri, 19, has been loaned out to Alaves to help his progress following his arrival from Penarol last summer.

Take a look below at Diallo’s goals, as Manchester United continue to put their faith in youth and their clear, structured transfer policy is showing signs of paying off already.

It’s still early days and United will not want to put too much pressure on Diallo, but his talent is undoubted and you can understand why Atalanta were so sad to lose him.

1⃣4⃣ minutes. That's how long it's taken @AmadDiallo_19 to score his first goal for our #MUAcademy U23s ⚡ Tune in for the second half of Liverpool v United 👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 30, 2021

🏁 FT — #MUAcademy U23s: Liverpool 3 #MUFC 6. A scintillating performance from Neil Wood's side included FOUR goals for Joe Hugill and two for @AmadDiallo_19. Well played, boys! 👏#MUFC pic.twitter.com/LLJ0wo8tbe — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 30, 2021

