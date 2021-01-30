Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal – Manchester United is always a eagerly anticipated clash and this Saturday (start time 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) will be an intriguing encounter after both teams turned their seasons around.

The Gunners have won five of their last six and are surging up the table, and all of a sudden Mikel Arteta’s side are in the top four conversation again. This will be a huge test of how far they’ve come as youngsters Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe continue to impress, while new loan signing Martin Odegaard will give them an extra luxury option in attack.

As for Manchester United, they’re coming off the back of a shock home defeat to bottom club Sheffield United which has sucked the air out of title talk at Old Trafford. The Red Devils had been on a 13-game unbeaten run in the Premier League and were poised to go top of the table, but familiar defensive frailties once again reared its ugly head.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal – Manchester United.

Team news: Arsenal – Manchester United (INJURY REPORT)

Arsenal: OUT: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (undisclosed), Kieran Tierney (calf), Dani Ceballos (calf), Pablo Mari (calf)

Man United: OUT: Phil Jones (knee), Brandon Williams (knock)

What they’re saying

Arteta on Arsenal’s injuries to Partey, Smith Rowe: “Let’s see how they come through training. They had some discomfort in different parts. We still have some days until the game, but not long, so let’s see how they are.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Arsenal are the slight underdogs at +180 and Manchester United are priced at +140. The draw looks enticing at +240.

Prediction

This is such a tough game to call. Man United are superb away from home but Arsenal have provided so many upsets against big clubs in recent months. I’m going for the latter trend to continue. Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United.

How to watch Arsenal – Manchester United stream and start time

Kick off: Saturday, 12:30pm ET

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

