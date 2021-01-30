Bundesliga: Bayern wins (again), Lewandowski scores (again); Leipzig, too

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The perceived Bundesliga title race was fun for a while but is it pretty much over again?

Saturday saw Bayern Munich pile a 4-1 scoreline on Hoffenheim and ask all comers to keep pace, a seven-point lead on the table with 15 matches left on the docket.

Only one team is within double digits of the throne, and that’s Leipzig, while only one point divides third from seventh.

Wolfsburg can make it two teams within 10 points of Bayern if it beats Freiburg on Sunday.

Bayern Munich 4-1 Hoffenheim

The Bavarians won their seventh in eight league matches since a four-week downturn saw the slip out of first in early December.

The last four wins have come by a combined score of 11-2, with Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller showing the way.

Lewandowski had a goal and an assist on Saturday, bringing his season tally to 24 and six. He’s scored in nine-straight matches, completing three braces in the run.

If this is him at 32, holy smoke. They ought to consider making his first goal of every day not count toward the final score.

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Augsburg

Thomas Delaney and Jadon Sancho scored for Dortmund, who ended a three-match league winless run.

BVB also got an own goal in coming back from an early deficit at the Westfalenstadion.

American phenom Giovanni Reyna won a penalty that Erling Haaland missed with Augsburg up 1-0. Reyna went 90 minutes on the left wing of a 4-2-3-1.

RB Leipzig 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen

This was a big one for both teams’ top-four hopes, and Leipzig got the better of their visitors courtesy of a 51st-minute goal from Christopher Nkunku.

USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams went 90 minutes in a sort of right wing back role in a 3-5-2, making four interceptions and two tackles while passing at 86 percent.

Elsewhere

Stuttgart 2-0 Mainz — Friday

Werder Bremen 1-1 Schalke

Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 Hertha Berlin

Union Berlin 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Koln v Arminia Bielefeld — 9:30 am ET Sunday

Wolfsburg v Freiburg — Noon ET Sunday

