Chelsea – Burnley: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

Chelsea – Burnley: In-form Burnley hopes to grab another impressive result come Sunday morning’s trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea (start time 7am ET Sunday online via Peacock Premium).

Burnley has beaten Aston Villa and Liverpool in consecutive matches to move clearer of bottom three worries and now sets its sights on the Blues.

The Premier League’s longest-tenured manager, Sean Dyche, meets the division’s newest hire, Thomas Tuchel, who debuted in a scoreless draw with Wolves on Wednesday.

Chelsea beat the Clarets 3-0 at Turf Moor on Halloween, as Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, and Kurt Zouma got on the score sheet.

Chelsea’s 30 points are five points back of the top four but will be a bit more depending on the result of Thursday’s scrap between Tottenham and Liverpool.

Team news: Chelsea – Burnley (INJURY REPORT)

Charlie Taylor and Ashley Barnes are likely out for the Clarets, while the Blues are only waiting on N’Golo Kante.

It seems likely we’ll see USMNT star Christian Pulisic make his first start for Tuchel in a Chelsea shirt, the American coming off the bench in Wednesday’s scoreless draw.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Thomas Tuchel’s first Chelsea win would pay -278, while Burnley getting a point returns +375 and a Clarets win supplies +750.

Prediction

Chelsea seems due for a big win but Nick Pope has been so good in goal for Burnley. The Blues could turn to Timo Werner and Pulisic in attack and that’s a combination of pace and power that might be too much for the Clarets. Remember: Pulisic has a hat trick versus Burnley on his resume. Chelsea 3-1 Burnley.

How to watch Chelsea – Burnley stream and start time

Kick off: 7am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

