Crystal Palace – Wolves: Wolves have one win in 10 Premier League outings as they head to Selhurst Park to meet a Crystal Palace side with… one win in nine Premier League outings (start time 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

There are reasons for Palace to be concerned despite taking five points from their last five games to sit 10 points above the bottom three. The Eagles have not produced a performance with more than 0.85 expected goals since Dec. 16, a run of seven PL outings.

CRYSTAL PALACE – WOLVES LIVE STREAM

Meanwhile, Wolves will be hopeful having drawn Chelsea and Spurs during their rough run, but Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have also lost to West Brom and Burnley to slip fro seventh to 13th in 10 matches.

Wolves, like Palace, are 10 points clear of the bottom three.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Team news: Crystal Palace – Wolves (INJURY REPORT)

Crystal Palace: OUT: Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (undisclosed), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Jeffrey Schlupp (thigh), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)

Wolves: OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Jonny (knee), Fernando Marcal (groin), Rayan Ait Nouri (groin)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The bookmakers are basically shrugging, with hosts Palace delivering +180 for a win and +205 for a draw, while a Wolves win nets +165.

Prediction

Wolves have limited Wilfried Zaha to just one assist in 350 Premier League minutes, but can they produce goals without Raul Jimenez? They scored two in the reverse fixture, and the El Tri wasn’t among the goals. We’ll peg it this way: Palace 1-2 Wolves.

How to watch Crystal Palace – Wolves stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

