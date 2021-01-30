Everton – Newcastle: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Everton – Newcastle: Newcastle United looks to end the longest winless run of manager Steve Bruce’s long career when it visits Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday (start time 7:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Good luck with that, even if Newcastle has claimed points in four of its last five versus Everton including a 2-1 win on Nov. 1.

Newcastle has looked poor in slipping to within six points of the bottom three after failing to win any of its last 11 matches. Bruce’s men are winless in nine Premier League games, including two losses to Leeds, one to Sheffield United, and a draw with Fulham. Throw in Cup losses to Brentford and Arsenal, and it’s 11 without a win since the Magpies beat West Brom on Dec. 12.

Postponements mean that Everton had played just two PL matches before Wednesday’s draw with Leicester City, its first league match since Jan. 12.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are just three points back of the top four. Everton is seventh with 33 points but has played at least one fewer match than five of the six teams ahead of it on the table.

Premier League news Brighton – Tottenham: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds,... West Ham – Liverpool: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds,... Leicester – Leeds: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

Team news: Everton – Newcastle (INJURY REPORT)

Everton: OUT: Allan (hamstring), Fabian Delph (thigh), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf), Niles Nkounkou (hamstring)

Newcastle: OUT: Paul Dummett (thigh), DeAndre Yedlin (unknown), Federico Fernandez (hamstring)

🚨 TEAM-NEWS 🚨 HWTL ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 30, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Everton is a heavy favorite at -209 for a win, while a draw pays +320 and a Newcastle win will deliver +575.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Prediction

How could you possibly pick Newcastle here when it’s Bruce v. Ancelotti? The Magpies are underperforming their talent at nearly every turn, and that seems likely to continue Merseyside. Everton 3-1 Newcastle.

How to watch Everton – Newcastle stream and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola