Man City – Sheffield United: Manchester City looks to build its lead atop the Premier League table when it hosts Sheffield United at the Etihad Stadium (start time 10am ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

City has won seven-straight Premier League matches, riding an 11-match league unbeaten run to a one-point lead on Manchester United and two-point lead on Leicester City with a match-in-hand on both.

Only Liverpool is averaging more goals per game than City and only Spurs are in the ballpark of City’s league-leading 13 goals allowed.

MAN CITY – SHEFFIELD UNITED LIVE STREAM

It’s a series of baby steps for Sheffield United, who enters the day three points back of 19th-place West Brom after winning two out of three matches in Premier League play.

Still in last place with eight points, Blades have hope of overcoming their historically-awful start after beating Newcastle United and Manchester United. Chris Wilder’s men are now 10 points back of safety.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Team news: Manchester City – Sheffield United (INJURY REPORT)

Man City

OUT: Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring), Nathan Ake (undisclosed), Sergio Aguero (COVID-19)

Sheffield United

OUT: Sander Berge (hamstring), Jack O’Connell (knee), Jack Robinson (undisclosed), Ben Osborn (knock), Enda Stevens (knock)

Your City line-up to face the Blades! 🙌 XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, Bernardo, Torres, Foden, Jesus SUBS | Steffen, Stones, Sterling, Rodrigo, Mendy, Mahrez, Cancelo, Garcia, Bernabe ⚽️ @HaysWorldwide

🔷 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/ygqmTDc7m8 — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 30, 2021

Burke & Brewster lead the line. ⚡️ United make four changes from Wednesday night’s victory at Old Trafford.#MCISHU 🔜 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 30, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

City are ultra heavy favorites, paying just -834 for a win while any shares of the points for Blades pays plenty: +750 for a draw and +1800 for a stunning win at the Etihad.

Prediction

Plenty has been made of Blades’ bounceback but the goals have not exactly come out of wonderful stuff, and Man City’s been as stingy as anyone in terms of not just goals but expected goals conceded. It’s not crazy to consider Blades surprising another big team but it’s pretty unlikely nonetheless. Man City 3-0 Sheffield United.

How to watch Man City – Sheffield United stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @NicholasMendola