Arsenal – Manchester United: It was another 0-0 involving Manchester United and a historic power when Arsenal held the Red Devils at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

United has now scored one goal in six games against Arsenal, Tottenham, Man City, Chelsea, and Liverpool, taking four points from the bunch.

Arsenal stays 10 points behind second-place Manchester United, whose 41 points are three behind leaders Manchester City.

Three things we learned from Arsenal – Manchester United

1. Big six stumbles continue for Solskjaer: If Manchester United fails to achieve any of their season goals, please feel free to trace them back to their record against traditional powers. United has scored one goal in six games against Man City, Spurs, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea, losing two and drawing four.

Oct. 4 – Man Utd 1-6 Spurs

Oct. 24 – Man Utd 0-0 Chelsea

Nov. 1 – Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal

Dec. 12 – Man Utd 0-0 Man City

Jan. 17 – Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

2. And Arsenal has raised its game versus big cats: Given the absences of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bukayo Saka, and Kieran Tierney, you have to figure that the Gunners will be the happier of the two sides. If Arsenal does makes its way back into the top four, it will be because they beat Spurs and Chelsea and took four points off United before finding their very best this season. Is that very best to come? Hard to say, but remember Saturday come the end of the campaign.

Sept. 28 – Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

Oct. 17 – Man City 1-0 Arsenal

Nov. 1 – Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal

Dec. 6 – Spurs 2-0 Arsenal

Dec. 26 – Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

3. Solskjaer plan derailed by change: A match with 26 shot attempts saw only six on target, and David De Gea and Bernd Leno were hardly challenged by monstrous efforts for most of the day. David Luiz and Harry Maguire marshaled their back lines well, but how might the match have looked had Scott McTominay’s injury pulled Paul Pogba deeper and put an out-of-form Anthony Martial back into the game? We won’t know, but it’s hard to imagine that it wouldn’t have delivered better entertainment.

Man of the Match: Nicolas Pepe

Three key passes, 7-of-11 on duels, and the top scoring threat for either side, Pepe will have wished to find the breakthrough goal but his day was just ahead of Harry Maguire and Granit Xhaka in terms of impact on his team’s result.

Arsenal – Manchester United recap

There were few chances early but a Fred giveaway allowed a 3v2 break which saw Alexandre Lacazette’s hard shot fro distance caught comfortably by David De Gea.

United flubbed a break going the other way in the 18th minute, Marcus Rashford indecisive in the 18.

Bernd Leno made a flying save on Fred, getting his left paw to a show aimed for the upper 90.

Harry Maguire made a big block when Nicolas Pepe turned a cross toward goal.

Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial worked a 1-2 that set up Edinson Cavani for glory but the Uruguayan’s hard shot turned just wide off Cedric Soares.

The game had certainly raised its level, and De Gea made a two-handed parry of Emile Smith-Rowe In the 65th.

Pepe nearly swung an 82nd-minute effort inside the far post as Arsenal pushed for a winner.

Cavani came close to a show-stopping side-volley goal from a prone position, but his effort went wide of the goal.

