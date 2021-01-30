Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tobin Heath will spend an extended period of time on the sidelines, as the USWNT and Manchester United star has suffered an ankle injury.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Heath, 32, has been a revelation since joining Manchester United in the FA Women’s Super League, and along with USWNT teammate Christen Press, they’ve been a huge reason for the Red Devils being top of the league for most of the 2020-21 season.

However, Manchester United have confirmed the injury news after a scan showed significant damage and here’s the latest update on Heath from her manager Casey Stoney.

“Unfortunately the results have come back for Tobin, she’s hurt her ankle and she’s going to be out for 10-12 weeks,” Stoney said. “A longer one. She’s a big loss for us. She’s still been great in the environment and with all injuries it gives somebody else a window of opportunity.”

Stoney then talked about the importance of United’s staff and players being there for Heath, especially with the UK currently in lockdown, as she battles from injury in her first few months living in England.

With Rose Lavelle, Sam Mewis and Abby Dahlkemper at Man City and Press alongside here at Man United, Press will have plenty of USWNT teammates close by to help her through this tough period.

What now for Tobin Heath?

Heath has been out for a little while for United, as she scored twice in the 6-1 win against Bristol City on Dec. 20 but hasn’t played since then.

The USWNT World Cup winner did not travel back to the USA to feature in their January camp and friendlies against Colombia in Florida, and she will now miss the SheBelieves Cup in February.

Heath should return to full fitness for Manchester United’s final four games of the WSL season, and the Red Devils will be hoping she can return even sooner.

The former Portland Thorns star has scored four times in eight WSL appearances so far, and United are neck and neck with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City to win the title.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports