USMNT star Weston McKennie’s house robbed during Juventus match

USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie was the victim of a burglary during Juventus’ midweek Coppa Italia match versus SPAL.

Authorities say the burglars planned their break-in to McKennie’s home knowing the American would be with the club.

Juventus beat SPAL 4-0 in the match, McKennie a late sub for the victors.

According to The Guardian, “The club said thieves made away with branded shoes and clothes, as well as several other valuables. … McKennie alerted police on Thursday after discovering the break-in through a bathroom window and forensic police have searched the rooms for any potential DNA.”

McKennie, 22, is having an otherwise wonderful season for Andrea Pirlo, who is likely to make the midfielder’s loan a permanent deal soon.

Here are some recent fine words from Football-Italia and boss Pirlo on the Texan:

Mister Pirlo has found the ideal positon in his midfield the for ex-Schalke star. Deploying McKennie in a hybrid capacity where he adjusts between a defensive role in wide areas to an attacking number 10 when the Bianconeri have possession. “McKennie is young and has so much room for improvement. We were the quickest one to sign him and we are happy he is part of the squad. He is a humble guy who always wants to improve, especially on a technical level. He needs to improve when he receives the ball, but he knows this is only a starting point.”

The American has made 22 appearances for Juve since arriving from Schalke, scoring four times with two assists in 1,212 minutes.

