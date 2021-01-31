Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool stayed in the win column with a comfortable 3-1 win over West Ham United on Sunday, and Jurgen Klopp is happy with his club’s character.

“These boys are a really good group,” Klopp said. “They’re not happy at not being successful, not winning football games, but they always have the right attitude. They need the right information, too. I said after the game against Burnley it was my fault.”

Mohamed Salah was magic on a pair of goals, showing a vicious left foot on the first goal and a magical first touch with his right on the second.

That goal was Liverpool strike with a lightning counter, Xherdan Shaqiri’s sensational pass in the goal within two deft Salah touches.

“You say the manager always knows best? I thought he passed the ball too early,” Klopp said. “What Mo made of it was incredible. The first touch was unbelievable.”

Georginio Wijnaldum also scored in the win as Liverpool moved into third place on a rain-drenched night in London.

Liverpool is expected to bring in a center back before the transfer window closes on Monday. West Ham’s Issa Diop has been linked, but reports emerged Sunday of a pending move for Preston North End’s Ben Davies (Not Tottenham’s Ben Davies… thank goodness Spurs and Liverpool are done for the season).

Davies has left back capabilities and would be available for around $3 million with a possible Sepp van den Berg loan the other way, according to the Independent. Other reports have claimed Liverpool’s had a bid accepted for the defender.

The 25-year-old Davies is a regular for Alex Neil’s Championship side and his contract expires this summer.

Klopp’s response when asked about Davies (video below) is picture-perfect deflection. Charming, even.

Pat 🗣 "Ben Davies? Preston?" Klopp 🗣 "…Tottenham?" 🤣 Jurgen Klopp when quizzed by @skysports_PatD about potential signings for Liverpool pic.twitter.com/UVY52SoEXz — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 31, 2021

