Leicester – Leeds stream live! Link, how to watch, lineups, odds, prediction

Leicester – Leeds: The Foxes will look to keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City when they host Marcelo Bielsa’s bunch at the King Power Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

Leicester are unbeaten in their last seven PL outings, though they have won just four in that time, and have managed to stay within two points of Man City as former leaders and defending champions Liverpool quickly fell away during a five-game winless skid which was only snapped on Thursday. Even with Jamie Vardy (groin) missing Wednesday’s clash with fellow overachievers Everton, Leicester managed a 1-1 draw and were unlucky not to come away with all three points. As discussed prior to that game, Brendan Rodgers’ side was still able to manufacture plenty of scoring chances without Vardy’s selfless off-ball movement opening space between the lines.

As for Leeds, season no. 1 in the Premier League has been an up-and-down roller coaster ride. Last season’s EFL Championship winners haven’t drawn a game since Nov. 22 (10 games), losing five of the 10 games by a combined score of 15-3 while winning the other five by a combined 14-3 margin. Win big, lose big.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leicester – Leeds this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Leicester – Leeds (INJURY REPORT)

Leicester: QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (eye) | OUT: Jamie Vardy (groin), Wilfried Ndidi (thigh), Dennis Praet (hamstring), Wes Morgan (back)

Leeds: OUT: Diego Llorente (groin), Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Robin Koch (knee)

⚠️ #LeiLee team news ⚠️ Brought to you by @eToro 🔵 Come on, City! 🦊 — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 31, 2021

📋 One change to the side which defeated Newcastle on Tuesday, Pascal Struijk in for Diego Llorente — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 31, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leicester (-125) | Leeds (+300) | Draw (+290)

Prediction

Just one of Leeds’ recent victories have come against a side currently residing in the Premier League’s top-14, perhaps indicating they’ll be on the wrong end of another drubbing this weekend. Leicester 4-1 Leeds.

How to watch Leicester – Leeds: stream and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

