Serie A: AC Milan, Inter Milan win to stay 1-2 but Juve sticking around

AC Milan and Inter Milan continue their status as scudetto pace setters, but serial champions Juventus are not going away.

Just two points separate the Derby della Madonnina rivals, AC Milan atop the table since Week 4 and now on 46 points. That total is two points more than Inter, who hasn’t left second since Week 9 but entered Saturday with 1W-2D-1L in its last four Serie A matches.

As for Juve, The Old Lady didn’t lose in its first 12 Serie A matches but dropped point six times and sat as low as sixth before Christmas. But Juve has won six of eight, losing only to Fiorentina and Inter while beating AC Milan.

Big matches are ahead. Juve hosts Roma next week, while Inter has Lazio and Juventus heads to Napoli on Valentine’s Day weekend.

After that: The Milan derby.

Bologna 1-2 AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had an early penalty saved by Lukasz Skorupski but Ante Rebic followed up to open the scoring before Franck Kessie converted a 55th minute penalty to make it 2-0.

Andrea Poli scored late to add drama to the occasion but Gianluigi Donnarumma’s four saves were enough to keep Milan in first.

Inter Milan 4-0 Benevento

Antonio Conte’s Inter snapped out of its mini-funk by pile-driving Benevento 4-0, holding the visitors without a shot attempt, shot on target, or expected goal.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice and Lautaro Martinez had a goal and an assist in the win.

Sampdoria 0-2 Juventus

Federico Chiesa scored early and Aaron Ramsey put the match to bed late as Juve stayed within seven points of the top with a match-in-hand on both Milan sides.

USMNT star Weston McKennie, whose house was robbed at midweek, made his second-straight league start for Andrea Pirlo and went the distance. The 22-year-old American has gone 90 minutes in three of four for Juve, giving him 23 appearances for 1,302 minutes with four goals and two assists.

ESPN was impressed.

Watch Weston McKennie. All heart. pic.twitter.com/mwBqz4bGhB — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 30, 2021

Elsewhere

Torino 1-1 Fiorentina — Friday

Spezia v Udinese — 6:30 am ET Sunday

Atalanta v Lazio — 9 am ET Sunday

Cagliari v Sassuolo — 9 am ET Sunday

Crotone v Genoa — 9 am ET Sunday

Napoli v Parma — Noon ET Sunday

Roma v Hellas Verona — 2:45 pm ET Sunday

