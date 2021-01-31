Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester City – Leeds: Patrick Bamford had a goal and two assists as Leeds United came back to beat Leeds United 3-1 on Sunday at the King Power Stadium.

Harvey Barnes put Leicester ahead after 13 minutes but Stuart Dallas tied it within two minutes before Bamford and Jack Harrison rounded out the scoring.

Leicester remains third on the table with 39 points, five points off Man City with one more match played than the leaders. Leeds moves onto 29 points, good for 12th place with a 15-point cushion on the bottom three.

Three things we learned from Leicester City – Leeds

1. Clinical Leeds make most of chances: Leeds had the ball in the goal three times on Sunday, defied once by offside but smashing home two great goals of good ball movement. Marcelo Bielsa’s men had put five of their six shot attempts on frame in the first 70 minutes including Bamford’s 11th Premier League goal of the season.

2. But the defending, Marcelo, the defending: Leicester could’ve scored more than a few, too, Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans coming close to answering Bamford’s goal within five minutes of restart. Illan Meslier than had to stop a bounding Ayoze Perez rip in the 76th as corners piled up in the Leeds end.

3. Rare failure to seal points for Leicester: The Foxes had not dropped points when taking a lead this season, but let go of them all on Sunday. This is Leicester’s first league loss since Dec. 16 and it will bear monitoring to see if the Foxes can avoid dropping points in three-straight matches for the first time this season when they meet Fulham on Wednesday at Craven Cottage. The Cottagers beat Leicester at the King Power Stadium earlier this season.

Man of the Match: Bamford

It could hardly be anyone else.

Leicester City – Leeds recap

It was all Foxes at the outset, Leicester claiming a lead after a dozen minutes when Harvey Barnes was allowed a 40-yard diagonal dribble. He never stopped running in working a classy 1-2 with Maddison for a shot to the right of a diving Ilian Meslier.

Leeds had it 1-1 within two minutes of restart, Luke Ayling finding Patrick Bamford for a perfect feed to Dallas and a mirror finish at the other end.

Rodrigo then picked up a groin injury while stretching the reach an errant pass, soon replaced by Mateusz Klich.

Leicester had it 2-1 when Ayoze Perez poked a partially-blocked shot past Meslier, but he was offside.

An odd bounce off a lofted pass toward Bamford gave Kasper Schmeichel a scare but the keeper kept the ball from crossing the line and it remained 1-1 in the 27th.

Leeds had a goal taken away as well, as Klich lashed over the line off a corner kick but was well offside when the initial shot was clawed off the line by Schmeichel.

Bamford got his goal with 20 minutes left, Leeds first to the ball on three occasions before Bamford struck a sweet left-footer over Schmeichel off Raphinha’s feed.

Bamford then assisted Harrison with a long dribble off Dallas and Klich working a blocked free kick. The striker’s easy lay-off for Harrison’s close-range finish into a yawning goal put it to bed.

