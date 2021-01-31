USMNT players to watch on transfer deadline day in Europe

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A number of Americans and USMNT players could find new homes by the conclusion of transfer deadline day in Europe.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Loans? Permanent moves? Loans with views to permanent moves?

Here are the names we’ll be watching through Monday, and remember:

Chris Richards, Bayern Munich

Bayern beat up on Hoffenheim’s back line on Saturday, and is being linked with helping them fix that problem on Sunday.

USMNT teen Chris Richards, 20, has been very good for Bayern II and is regular on Bayern’s bench, but needs minutes if he wants to get regular time on one of the best teams in the world.

Richards has eight first-team appearances for Bayern at center back and right back, and Hoffenheim is down in 12th place with the fourth-most goals allowed in Bundesliga.

ESPN’s Tom Hamilton says it would be a six-month loan for Richards.

DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle United

This one feels inevitable, as Yedlin has been consistently linked with a move to Turkey and Galatasaray is one of the biggest clubs in the land.

There are plenty of USMNT players in Turkey and Yedlin needs some playing time if he wants to be a consideration for World Cup qualifying

He had been playing lately with the Magpies but was given no assurances about his future with a contract expiring this summer. Belief and a chance abroad are too good of a combination to pass up ahead of the summer.

Aaron Long, New York Red Bulls

Long’s name was amplified last week when it was connected to a possible move to Liverpool’s beleaguered back line, but that’s not the only option.

Long was on SiriusXM radio with Tony Meola and Brian Dunseth over the weekend and said he wasn’t anxious to leave the Red Bulls now but that he feels his future is in Europe.

He also said he previously expressed interest in a loan or training with Red Bull Salzburg or RB Leipzig, but that he was rebuffed.

The Bundesliga, Championship, and Premier League would all be interesting moves for Long, who is a strong aerial threat and leader but has not been in a pass-heavy system at RBNY.

Paul Arriola, DC United

Is Paul Arriola going to join Jordan Morris at Swansea City and, if not, will he go anywhere else?

The winger is trying to play down talk of a move given his status at USMNT camp after a long injury lay-off, but the links have not gone away and Swans could use more help out wide.

Double the U.S. talent at an American-held club? Swans have also employed Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan and Bob Bradley as manager in the past decade.

Paul Arriola addresses possible #SwanseaCity loan & potential #MLS lockout: "Honestly, I haven’t thought about past tomorrow [v. T&T]. It’s a hard thing to stay in the moment w/ potential transfers or what’s going to happen in the league."#USMNT — Glenn Crooks (@GlennCrooks) January 30, 2021

Bryan Reynolds, FC Dallas

FCD’s homegrown replacement for homegrown Reggie Cannon is very likely headed to AS Roma, according to multiple reports.

The teenager was widely-expected to move to Juventus but go on loan to another Serie A side, as Juve’s roster was full of foreign slots.

Instead, Roma has swooped in with a loan deal that includes an obligation to buy for around $9 million at the end of the deal.

Jozy Altidore, Toronto FC

Health has been an issue for the big forward, who won’t play for the USMNT on Sunday, but that hasn’t stopped interest from abroad.

The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio links Altidore with European interest, and the fee would obviously be much lower than the approximately $11 million it took Sunderland to pry him from AZ Alkmaar in 2013.

Altidore was limited to around 850 minutes this season, scoring twice with two assists for the Reds. He’s averaged better than a goal contribution every two matches during his time in MLS.

Source with knowledge of the situation confirms numerous teams have inquired about Altidore's availability for a move. We're tight up against the deadlines, though. Should be a fun final day or so for a few USMNT players with European interest. https://t.co/6Rhyo9pauX — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) January 30, 2021

Follow @NicholasMendola