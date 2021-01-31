Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A roundup of all of the weekend’s results in the Women’s Super League (WSL), where USWNT stars Rose Lavelle and Christen Press scored goals for title contenders Manchester City and Manchester United, respectively…

[ MORE: USMNT players to watch on transfer deadline day in Europe ]

Chelsea 4-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Defending champions Chelsea made light work of 7th-place Tottenham on Saturday to give themselves a brief three-point lead in the WSL title race. Melanie Leupolz (27th and 63rd minutes) bagged a brace to go with an own goal and Samantha Kerr’s 8th goal of the season (four behind Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema for the Golden Boot).

Saturday’s triumph makes it six wins in six games for the Blues, who have a game in hand on second-place Manchester United and are the only side yet to lose a game this season.

Everton 0-2 Manchester United

Chelsea’s three-point advantage was reduced back to zero on Sunday, as Manchester United dispatched of 5th-place Everton on the back of goals scored by Ella Toone (9th minute) and another USWNT star, Christen Press, in the 42nd.

It was the second WSL goal for Press since she joined Manchester United this season.

Manchester City 4-0 West Ham United

Rose Lavelle got off to a slow delayed start to life at Man City after injuries sidelined her for far longer than anyone would have liked, but the 25-year-old USWNT midfield maestro is officially off and running after scoring her first WSL goal on Sunday. Lavelle came off the bench in the 65th minute and got goal no. 4 just six minutes later.

Caroline Weir (9th minute), Georgia Stanway (39th) and Ellen White (64th) bagged Manchester City’s other goals as they kept pace with the two sides above them and extended their advantage to four points over idle Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Other WSL results

Bristol City 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Next weekend’s WSL schedule

Saturday

Aston Villa v Tottenham — 7:30 am ET

Sunday

Manchester United v Reading — 7:30 am ET

Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion — 9 am ET

Everton v Birmingham City — 9 am ET

Arsenal v Manchester City — 9:30 am ET

West Ham United v Bristol City — 10 am ET

Follow @AndyEdMLS