Burnley – Manchester City: The Premier League leaders will be expecting to keep their foot on the gas when they visit the 16th-place Clarets at Turf Moor on Wednesday (Watch live at 1 pm am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Pep Guardiola and Co., are 12 games without a loss (10W-2D-0L) in the Premier League and have — some might say rather quietly — surged to the top of the table with a string of brilliant defensive performances (two goals conceded in that same period). Manchester City’s record of 13 goals conceded from 20 games is seven goals better than the next-best side in the Premier League (Arsenal). 11 of the 13 goals were conceded in Man City’s first eight games.

Burnley, on the other hand, have scored as few goals as Manchester City have conceded (13 in 20 games, second-fewest in the Premier League) this season. Sean Dyche’s side has enjoyed an uptick in results in recent weeks after going seven games without a win to start the campaign, but the Clarets were once again painfully lackluster in a 2-0 loss to Chelsea on the weekend.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Burnley – Manchester City this Wednesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Burnley – Manchester City (INJURY REPORT)

Burnley: QUESTIONABLE: Chris Wood (hamstring), Ashley Barnes (knock), Charlie Taylor (hamstring), Josh Brownhill (foot)

Manchester City: QUESTIONABLE: Sergio Aguero (COVID-19) | OUT: Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring), Nathan Ake (undisclosed)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Burnley (+1200) | Man City (-500) | Draw (+525)

Prediction

Burnley will have such a small chunk of possession and so few shots that, at some point during the game, you might actually forget who Man City are playing. Burnley 0-2 Man City.

How to watch Burnley – Manchester City: stream and start time

Kickoff: 1 pm ET Tuesday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

