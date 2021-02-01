USMNT duo Daryl Dike and Bryan Reynolds both sealed transfer deadline day moves.

Fresh from playing in the USA’s 7-0 win against Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday Dike, 20, has joined Championship side Barnsley on loan from Orlando City SC.

Dike will spend the remainder of the 2020-21 season on loan at Barnsley, who have the option to buy the talented young forward, who had a breakout first season in MLS with Orlando.

Daryl Dike to Barnsley is a very interesting move

Similar to Jordan Morris joining Swansea City on loan from Seattle, there is a lot of movement from Major League Soccer to European leagues right now.

That is largely due to the league and MLS Players’ Association (MLSPA) being locked in talks over the current CBA deal and there’s a very real possibility of a lockout impacting the 2021 season.

Dike will wear the No. 10 jersey at Barnsley, who sit in midtable in the Championship as their exciting young squad is eyeing a push to be in the playoffs and possible promotion to the Premier League.

Dane Murphy, Barnsley’s chief executive, was ecstatic to sign Dike.

“Most of the club’s work was completed early in this window, but we’re ecstatic to get a player of Daryl’s calibre into the squad,” Murphy said. “He has had a rapid rise in his career over the last two years showing he possesses a tonne of talent. The club believe he will undoubtedly prove a real asset between now and May. It has been well documented that Valerien wanted to strengthen his forward line and in the short-term, this addition goes someway to accomplish that. I must thank the group at Orlando City for allowing Daryl to join us and I have no doubt that he will be a success at Oakwell.”

Bryan Reynolds to Roma finally confirmd

One of the longest-running transfer sagas around a USMNT player is finally over, as Reynolds has signed for Serie A giants AS Roma, initially on a six-month loan.

Roma confirmed they have agreed to buy Reynolds this summer for $8 million and could pay another $6 million if certain add-ons are achieved.

Reynolds, 19, is the next star to come out of FC Dallas’ academy and the right back has had a stunning rise over the past two seasons.

For most of this window it seemed like he would be heading to reigning Italian champions Juventus, but he has instead ended up in the Eternal City.

“Me and my family were happy that there were a lot of clubs interested in me. But I chose Roma because I think it’s the best choice for me. It was the development plan; going straight to the first-team, training every day with them… I think that was going to be the best choice for my development,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds is one of a number of promising prospects at right back and Gregg Berhalter will be watching on intently as the Texas native tries to become a regular at Roma.

