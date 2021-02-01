EPL betting odds for Premier League Week 22 have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is in full flow and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with the table so tight, injuries having an impact and some of the big boys have come roaring back in recent weeks.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the games during Week 21 of the season, as we continue 2021 in style with games from February 2-4 with Tottenham v. Chelsea the headline event, plus Manchester United v. Southampton, Wolves v. Arsenal, Leeds v. Everton and Liverpool v. Brighton all tasty clashes.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Burnley 1-3 Man City – (Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Wolves 1-3 Arsenal (Tuesday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Aston Villa 2-0 West Ham – (Wednesday, 3:15 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Sheffield United 2-2 West Brom – (Tuesday, 1 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Man United 2-1 Southampton – (Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton – (Wednesday, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea – (Thursday, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Newcastle 2-1 Crystal Palace – (Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Fulham 1-1 Leicester – (Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Leeds 2-1 Everton – (Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

EPL BETTING ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Tuesday, February 2: (-110) Sheffield United v. West Brom (+320). Tie: +230

Tuesday, February 2: (+240) Wolves v. Arsenal (+118). Tie: +220

Tuesday, February 2: (-223) Man United v. Southampton (+575). Tie: +340

Tuesday, February 2: (+175) Newcastle v. Crystal Palace (+160). Tie: +215

Wednesday, February 3: (+1200) Burnley v. Man City (-500), Tie: +525

Wednesday, February 3: (+290) Fulham v. Leicester (-110), Tie: +245

Wednesday, February 3: (+140) Leeds v. Everton (+175), Tie: +255

Wednesday, February 3: (+115) Aston Villa v. West Ham (+230), Tie: +235

Wednesday, February 3: (-304) Liverpool v. Brighton (+750), Tie: +400

Thursday, February 4: (+240) Tottenham v. Chelsea (+112), Tie: +235

Follow @JPW_NBCSports