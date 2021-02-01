Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newcastle – Crystal Palace: Steve Bruce’s 15th-place Magpies will have the rare chance to claim back-to-back Premier League victories when they host the 13th-place Eagles at St. James’ Park on Tuesday (Watch live at 3:15 pm am ET, on Peacock Premium).

Newcastle knocked off Everton 2-0 on Saturday, thanks to a late brace from striker Callum Wilson — his team-leading 9th and 10th goals of the season — to put a bit more distance between themselves and the relegation zone. As things currently stand, Newcastle are eight points (and three places) clear of 18th-place Fulham. However, it’s not all good news for Newcastle, as captain Jamaal Lascelles is set to miss “a good few weeks” with a hamstring injury, just as the squad was getting close to full-strength after being decimated by COVID-19 in recent months.

On a similar not, injuries are the biggest worry for Roy Hodgson and Crystal Palace at the moment, with as many as nine first-team regular either listed as out or questionable for Tuesday’s clash.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle – Crystal Palace this Tuesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Newcastle – Crystal Palace (INJURY REPORT)

Newcastle: QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Fraser (illness) | OUT: Jamaal Lascelles (thigh), Federico Fernandez (hamstring)

Crystal Palace: QUESTIONABLE: Nathaniel Clyne (knock), James McCarthy (knock), James McArthur (undisclosed) | OUT: Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (undisclosed), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Jeffrey Schlupp (thigh), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Newcastle (+180) | Crystal Palace (+155) | Draw (+215)

Prediction

A counter-attacking contest between two sides that aren’t particularly sure-handed at the back and lack the overall quality (outside of a couple star men on either side) to put away the chances they’ll find themselves unexpected afforded. Newcastle 1-1 Palace.

How to watch Newcastle – Crystal Palace: stream and start time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Tuesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

