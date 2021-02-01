Liverpool have left it late on transfer deadline day, but it appears that Jurgen Klopp is about to sign two center backs.

[ MORE: All of the January transfer deals ]

That sound you can hear is Klopp shrieking with delight, as he has dealt with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all being out injured this season, while makeshift center back Fabinho has also recently gone down with an injury too.

Let’s focus on the two center backs that Liverpool appear to be signing.

Ben Davies to Liverpool

According to multiple reports, Ben Davies will join from second-tier Preston North End for a fee which could rise to $2.1 million. As part of the deal, young Liverpool center back Sepp van den Berg will also head to Preston on loan for the rest of the season.

Davies, 25, is widely-regarded as the best center back in the Championship and he has just six months left on his current contract at Preston. He was free to talk to clubs outside of England this month about signing a pre-contract agreement and it was believed he would sign for Celtic, with Bournemouth also interested.

However, Liverpool have made their move and the English center back should suit their style of play extremely well and is left-footed so gives them a nice balanced option they haven’t had since Dejan Lovren left last summer.

Not only is Davies an aggressive center back who likes to step out of the back line to make tackles and blocks, he also reads the game well and has an impressive array of long passes.

Davies is likely to be an upgrade on Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams, Liverpool’s remaining center back options, and he is able to slot right into the team. Given the issues with finances, even for a club like Liverpool, this is a very good piece of business and fills their need.

Deal for Ozan Kabak to Liverpool in the works

Another center back appears to be heading to Liverpool, too.

According to our partners at Sky Sports in Germany, Ozan Kabak, 20, has agreed to join Liverpool on loan (a $3.4 million price has been agreed), while Schalke have agreed to the terms with an option to buy clause for $25 million this summer also being discussed.

Schalke have lined up Shkodran Mustafi to replace Kabak, as the Arsenal center back would sign a six-month contract as he’s out of contract at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Kabak has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the past and the Turkey international has plenty of promise but has seen his confidence shattered as Schalke sit bottom of the Bundesliga table as they’re in a dire financial situation.

With Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk to come back from injuries in the late spring/early summer, these moves for Davies and Kobak suggest that Joel Matip and Nat Phillips should probably look elsewhere for a club, while Rhys Williams and Sepp van den Berg are still some way off becoming regulars.

If these deals are confirmed, Klopp will have both Davies and Kabak available to play right away, and Liverpool will still believe they’re in the title race after suffering a massive mid-season wobble due to their defensive injuries impacting the entire balance of the team.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports