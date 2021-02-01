Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 20 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (undisclosed), Kieran Tierney (calf), Bukayo Saka (groin), Alexandre Lacazette (head), Dani Ceballos (calf), Pablo Mari (calf), Mathew Ryan (groin)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Kortney Hause (foot), Wesley (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Alexis Mac Allister (buttock), Danny Welbeck (knee), Jason Steele (undisclosed), Joel Veltman (undisclosed) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (ankle), Florin Andone (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Chris Wood (hamstring), Ashley Barnes (knock), Charlie Taylor (hamstring), Josh Brownhill (foot)

Chelsea injuries

None

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Nathaniel Clyne (knock), James McCarthy (knock), James McArthur (undisclosed) | OUT: Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (undisclosed), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Jeffrey Schlupp (thigh), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Allan (hamstring), Fabian Delph (thigh) | OUT: Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf), Niles Nkounkou (hamstring)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Tom Cairney (knee), Terence Kongolo (thigh)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (thigh), Raphinha (groin)| OUT: Rodrigo Moreno (groin), Diego Llorente (groin), Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Robin Koch (knee)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jamie Vardy (groin), Wesley Fofana (thigh) | OUT: Wilfried Ndidi (thigh), Dennis Praet (hamstring), Timothy Castagne (thigh), Wes Morgan (back)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sadio Mane (undisclosed) Fabinho (undisclosed), Naby Keita (undisclosed), James Milner (hamstring) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Diogo Jota (knee), Joel Matip (ankle), Joe Gomez (knee)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sergio Aguero (COVID-19) | OUT: Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring), Nathan Ake (undisclosed)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Scott McTominay (stomach) | OUT: Phil Jones (knee)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Fraser (illness) | OUT: Jamaal Lacelles (thigh), Federico Fernandez (hamstring)

Sheffield United injuries

OUT: Sander Berge (hamstring), Jack O’Connell (knee), Jack Robinson (undisclosed), Ben Osborn (knock), Enda Stevens (knock)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Oriol Romeu (calf), Kyle Walker-Peters (thigh), Jannik Vestergaard (knee), Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed) | OUT: Theo Walcott (hamstring), Michael Obafemi (undisclosed), William Smallbone (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Harry Kane (ankle), Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring), Sergio Reguilon (undisclosed), Dele Alli (undisclosed)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Grady Diangana (hamstring)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Darren Rudolph (knock) | OUT: Arthur Masuaku (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Romain Saiss (knock) | OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Jonny (knee), Fernando Marcal (groin), Rayan Ait Nouri (groin)

