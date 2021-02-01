Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Transfer deadline day is here in the Premier League, and we will keep you up to date all day long on all of the deals with our live shows.

[ MORE: All of the January transfer deals ]

Premier League clubs are scrambling to get players in on loan, as they try and bolster their squads for a sprint finish until the end of the season.

What deals will happen? Which players will be on the move? Can teams beat the 6 p.m. ET deadline to get deals done?

It seems that the likes of Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester City, Newcastle United and Arsenal will all be busy on the final day of the window as injuries have piled up for plenty of clubs over a hectic period in the last month.

Every single transfer window we reach deadline day and ask ‘why have clubs left it this late?’ and this window is no different, especially with the current financial situation.

Click on the links below to watch our coverage via both our partners Sky Sports and our own Deadline Day show to wrap up a wild day of moves.

For transfer deadline day on Feb. 1, you can watch Sky Sports News free on Peacock from 8 a.m. ET.

Plus we will have a special transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com from 4-6:30 p.m. ET.

