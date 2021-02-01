Sheffield United – West Brom is a massive relegation six-pointer on Tuesday (start time 1pm ET on Peacock Premium) as the Blades and Baggies are in the relegation zone and are in real danger of being cut adrift from the rest of the Premier League.

Sheffield United continue to plug away and after their shock win at Manchester United last week they narrowly lost at Manchester City this weekend. West Brom drew at home with Fulham, as Sam Allardyce’s side continue to leak plenty of goals but the Baggies did make some key additions in the January window to boost their survival hopes.

Heading into this game, Sheffield United are on eight points for the season and are 13 points from safety. West Brom sit one place and four points above them in the table. A win is huge for either team in their hopes of staying up. Both have to go all-out for the win.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Sheffield United – West Brom.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Premier League news Liverpool sign Davies; close in on Kabak Manchester United – Southampton: How to watch, start time, team news,... Wolves – Arsenal: How to watch, start time, team news, odds, prediction

Team news

Sheffield United may have Oli McBurnie available to start, while the Blades are keeping a close eye on Jack Robinson, Ben Osborn and Enda Stevens. Sander Berge and Jack O’Connell remain out.

West Brom could hand new forward Mbaye Diagne a first start since his arrival from Galatasaray, while Grady Diangana is in contention to feature.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Sheffield United (-112) are the big favorites for this one, while West Brom are priced at a massive +325 to win. The draw seems likely at +230.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Neither team wants a draw here. They are both in danger of being cut adrift in the relegation zone and they have to go all out for the win. That will add extra spice to this one and I can see an open, entertaining game. Sheffield United 2-2 West Brom.

How to watch stream and start time

Kick off: 1pm ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Peacock Premium

Follow @JPW_NBCSports