Minamino makes move to Southampton, on loan from Liverpool

Transfer deadline day drama: Southampton completed a sensational piece of unexpected, last-minute business by signing Liverpool winger Takumi Minamino on loan for the remainder of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

[ MORE: Premier League January transfers: Full list & latest news ]

With barely two hours left until the deadline at 6 pm ET on Monday, hardly a word had been spoken regarding Minamino, who joined Liverpool during the January window one year ago, until Southampton came in with a late offer and have very nearly secured the 26-year-old Japanese international’s services for the next six months. Southampton filed a deal sheet with the Premier League earlier on Monday, which provided the club an additional two hours — until 8 pm ET — to complete all of the requisite paperwork.

[ MORE: USMNT winger Arriola completes loan to Swansea City ]

Minamino should slot straight into Ralph Hasenhuttl’s matchday squad and have plenty of opportunities to make an instant impact for a Saints side desperate for wins and points (1 win and 6 points from their last 8 Premier League games) and goals (just 3 in the same period).

[ USMNT: Reynolds completes Roma transfer; Dike on loan to Barnsley ]

Likewise, with just 18 league appearances since signing for Liverpool (the vast majority of which have come from the bench) a year ago, the timing couldn’t be any better for Minamino to go on loan to a club where he’ll have the chance to compete for a spot, and make an impact, week in and week out.

Follow @AndyEdMLS