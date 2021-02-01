Premier League transfer news keeps on coming, as the January window is bubbling up nicely before deadline day on Feb. 1.
There have been plenty of loans moves so far in January, with the Premier League transfer news dominated by players who are out of contract, close to being out of contract or potential loans and swap deals.
For transfer deadline day on Feb. 1, you can watch Sky Sports News free on Peacock from 8 a.m. ET, plus we will have a special transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com from 4-6:30 p.m. ET.
Due to the current financial situation, that is understandable and the summer transfer window only just ended in early October too.
That said, there are plenty of deals which could still happen which include Dele Alli leaving Tottenham, Jesse Lingard moving on from Manchester United, free agent Diego Costa finding a new club and plenty more.
Liverpool could bring in a center back, Arsenal want a left back and an attacking midfielder and West Ham are on the hunt for a forward as there will be plenty of moves late in the window.
Below you will find a list of the notable transfer deals from all 20 Premier League clubs so far in January, with more details included.
This page will be updated throughout the winter window as the transfer news evolves.
Arsenal
In
Omar Rekik (Hertha Berlin)
Mat Ryan (Brighton) Loan
Martin Odegaard (Real Madrid) Loan – More details
Out
Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal) Loan
Joe Willock (Newcastle) Loan
Shkodran Mustafi (Schalke)
Sead Kolasinac (Schalke) Loan
William Saliba (Nice) Loan
Daniel Ballard (Blackpool) Loan extension
Matt Macey (Hibernian)
Sokratis (Released)
Mesut Ozil (Fenerbahce) – More details
Matt Smith (Charlton) Loan
Aston Villa
In
Morgan Sanson (Marseille)
Out
Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split) Loan
Jack Clarke (Chesterfield) Loan
Tyreik Wright (Walsall) Loan
Dominic Revan (Weymouth) Loan
Callum Rowe (Hereford United) Loan
Conor Hourihane (Swansea) Loan
Indiana Vassilev (Cheltenham) Loan
Henri Lansbury (Released)
Frederic Guilbert (Strasbourg) Loan
Brighton & Hove Albion
In
Moises Caicedo (Independiente del Valle)
Out
Jayson Molumby (Preston) Loan
Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry) Loan
Warren O’Hora (MK Dons)
Bernardo (Red Bull Salzburg) Loan
Mat Ryan (Arsenal) Loan
Glenn Murray (Nottingham Forest)
Burnley
In
Benn Ward (Hastings)
Anthony Gomez (Barrow) Loan
Out
Bobby Thomas (Barrow) Loan
Chelsea
Out
Charlie Brown (MK Dons)
Lucas Piazon (Braga)
Danny Drinkwater (Kasimpasa) Loan
Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan) Loan
Baba Rahman (PAOK) Loan
Jack Wakely (Brighton) Loan
Crystal Palace
In
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Mainz) Loan
Out
Rob Street (Torquay) Loan
Max Meyer (Released)
Scott Banks (Dunfermline) Loan
Jarosław Jach (Rakow Czestochowa) Loan
Sam Woods (Plymouth Argyle) Loan
Everton
In
Joshua King (Bournemouth)
Out
Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury) Loan
Jarrad Branthwaite (Blackburn) Loan
Ellis Simms (Blackpool) Loan
Yannick Bolasie (Middlesbrough) Loan
Jonas Lossl (Midtjylland)
Fulham
In
Josh Maja (Bordeaux) Loan
Out
Anthony Knockaert (Nott’m Forest) Loan extension
Jerome Opoku (Plymouth) Loan extension
Stefan Johansen (QPR) Loan
Jean Michael Seri (Bordeaux) Loan
Jonjoe Kenny (Celtic) Loan
Leeds United
Out
Jordan Stevens (Bradford) Loan
Ryan Edmondson (Northampton) Loan
Robbie Gotts (Salford) Loan
Leicester City
Out
Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe) Loan
Matty James (Coventry) Loan
Daniel Iversen (Preston) Loan
Josh Knight (Wycombe) Loan extension
Filip Benkovic (OH Leuven) Loan
Islam Slimani (Lyon)
Darnell Johnson (AFC Wimbledon) Loan
Demarai Gray (Bayer Leverkusen)
Liverpool
In
Ben Davies (Preston North End) – More details
Ozan Kabak (Schalke) Loan – More details
Out
Takumi Minamino (Southampton) Loan – More details
Liam Millar (Charlton) Loan
Adam Lewis (Plymouth) Loan
Manchester City
Out
Morgan Rogers (Lincoln) Loan
Manchester United
In
Amad Diallo (Atalanta) – More details
Out
Max Haygarth (Brentford)
Ethan Laird (MK Dons) Loan
Luca Ercolani (Carpi)
Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Bayer Leverkusen)
Di’Shon Bernard (Salford) Loan extension
Jesse Lingard (West Ham) Loan
Tahith Chong (Club Brugge) Loan
Fecundo Pellistri (Alaves) Loan
Newcastle United
In
Joe Willock (Arsenal) Loan
Out
Rolando Aarons (Huddersfield)
Sheffield United
Out
George Broadbent (Beerschot) Loan
Southampton
In
Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) Loan – More details
Out
Shane Long (Bournemouth) Loan
Yan Valery (Birmingham City) Loan
Tyreke Johnson (Gillingham)
Callum Slattery (Gillingham) Loan
Jake Vokins (Sunderland) Loan
Tottenham Hotspur
Out
Paulo Gazzaniga (Elche) Loan
Jubril Okedina (Cambridge) Loan
Jack Clarke (Stoke) Loan
Harvey White (Portsmouth) Loan
Anthony Georgiou (AEL Limassol)
Brandon Austin (Orlando City) Loan
Shilow Tracey (Cambridge) Loan
Malachi Fagan-Walcott (Dundee) Loan
Maurizio Pochettino (Watford)
Troy Parrott (Ipswich) Loan
West Bromwich Albion
In
Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal) Loan
Okay Yokuslu (Celta Vigo) Loan
Robert Snodgrass (West Ham)
Andy Lonergan
Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray) Loan
Out
Owen Windsor (Newport) Loan
Charlie Austin (QPR) Loan
Jonathan Bond (LA Galaxy)
Kenneth Zohore (Millwall) Loan extension
Rekeem Harper (Birmingham) Loan
West Ham United
In
Frederik Alves (Silkeborg)
Said Benrahma (Brentford)
Jesse Lingard (Man Utd) Loan
Out
Sebastien Haller (Ajax)
Robert Snodgrass (West Brom)
Dan Kemp (Leyton Orient)
Goncalo Cardoso (FC Basel) Loan
Winston Reid (Brentford) Loan
Wolverhampton Wanderers
In
Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) Loan – More details
Out
Ruben Vinagre (Famalicao) Loan
Oskar Buur (Grasshoppers) Loan
Niall Ennis (Plymouth)
John Kitolano (Odds BK)
Ryan Giles (Rotherham) Loan
Patrick Cutrone (Valencia) Loan
Terry Taylor (Burton Albion)
Roderick Miranda (Released)