Wolves – Arsenal will be an intriguing clash on Tuesday (start time 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as these teams are trending in very different directions.

Nuno Espirito Santo and his Wolves side have admitted they are in a ‘really bad place’ after they have now secured just one win in their last 10 games. They did beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season, but that game also marked the moment which has changed their entire campaign: the skull fracture to Raul Jimenez which has ruled him out ever since.

Jimenez is pushing forward with his recover and hopes to return before the end of the season, and Wolves miss him badly as the entire balance of their team has been thrown out of line.

As for Arsenal, they are surging after five wins in their last seven games and they are unbeaten in that stretch. Mikel Arteta has moved on several senior players during the January transfer window and all of a sudden the Gunners are pushing for the top four. A month ago they looked to be in a relegation scrap.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves – Arsenal.

Team news

Wolves are without Raul Jimenez but he has stepped up his return from a fractured skull. Rayan Ait-Nouri, Jonny and Marcal are out, while Romain Saiss is a doubt.

Arsenal are sweating on the fitness of Kieran Tierney (calf) and Bukayo Saka (hip) who missed the draw with Manchester United, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could return and Alexandre Lacazette is expected to be fit.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Arsenal are the heavy favorites at +120, while Wolves are priced massively at +230. The draw is +225.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

This looks like it will be an Arsenal win, but it would be a narrow one. Wolves are low on confidence and Arsenal have plenty of attacking weapons to hurt them. Wolves 1-2 Arsenal.

How to watch stream and start time

Kick off: 1pm ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

