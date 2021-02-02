Both sides of 9-0: Manchester United’s Solskjaer, Saints’ Hasenhuttl react

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Both Southampton and Manchester United have been involved in 9-0 games before, one more recently than the other, but that doesn’t make the experience feel commonplace.

Southampton lost its second 9-0 match in as many Premier League seasons on Tuesday, this time falling to Manchester United and finishing with nine men at Old Trafford.

Glass one-ninth-full, Southampton boss Hasenhuttl hopes that bouncing back from a 9-0 once before can be a blueprint for the future.

“What can I say?” Hasenhuttl said after the loss. “It is horrible but we stood up after the first 9-0 and we have to do that again. I said at the time we do not need it again but when we have it again you have to take it.”

Saints followed up last season’s 9-0 loss at home to Leicester City with 2-1 losses to Man City and Everton, then a 2-2 draw with Arsenal before winning two in-a-row.

“One man down after three minutes against this opponent, congrats to Man United and they worked us off and did not stop scoring,” he said.

And they wouldn’t have stopped, if Solskjaer had his way.

The United boss, who played in a 9-0 defeat of Ipswich Town,

As late as the 81st minute, up a man and six goals, the United boss was heard encouraging his players to keep scoring goals.

“You have to take your chances in tight or open games, you never know what might be the deciding factor, we know better than anyone what goal difference can do to you because we have lost the league on goal difference,” Solskjaer said. “Confidence is one thing but it was about the mojo and spark, the x-Factor.”

United has 44 points, the same as leaders Man City in two more matches played than their Manchester rivals.

Southampton has now lost four-straight PL outings, remaining on 29 points and now in 12th place.

