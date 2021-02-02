Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nicolas Pepe and Joao Moutinho both scored incredible goals, while David Luiz and Bernd Leno were both sent off as Wolves and Arsenal went toe-to-toe at Molineux in a lively clash.

Pepe scored a sublime goal to put Arsenal ahead in the first half, as he continued his incredible recent form.

The Ivory Coast winger did superbly to dribble in from the left, beat Nelson Semedo twice with sheer persistence, then nutmeg another Wolves defender and he then curled a beauty into the far corner.

It really was a Pepe special, and you can watch it in the video above.

Stunner from Joao Moutinho

As for Joao Moutinho’s strike, it was perfection as the Portuguese veteran drilled home from distance.

Moutinho took a touch to settle himself before smashing home a beautiful shot which just snuck inside the post and in.

The strike gave Wolves the lead, as the game was turned on its head following a controversial moment involving David Luiz right on half time.

David Luiz red card, penalty kick decision

Right on half time the game changed on its head as David Luiz was sent off after he clipped Willian Jose, as he also gave away a penalty kick.

Luiz didn’t clip Jose on purpose, or that was how it looked, as his knee caught the back of Jose’s heel and the Wolves forward went down when clean through.

So, because Luiz didn’t make a genuine attempt for the ball, he was sent off. Had he slid in and caught Jose, he would have only received a yellow card and conceded a penalty kick.

Luiz was very unlucky, but Arsenal’s entire defense was caught out by one ball through the middle right on half time.

Below is the full incident between Luiz and Jose, plus the second red card for Arsenal.

It got worse for Arsenal, as their goalkeeper Bernd Leno was sent off for handball outside the box and denied a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Willian Jose with a great run before being clipped for that penalty. David Luiz so unlucky as his knee unintentionally clipped the back of Jose's foot. Because Luiz didn't make a genuine attempt to play the ball, he was sent off.#Wolves 1-1 #AFC #WOLARSpic.twitter.com/54pMAd9CbS — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) February 2, 2021

