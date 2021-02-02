Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League transfer window grades were very tough this time around.

[ MORE: Every deal in January window ]

A lot of clubs basically said ‘nah, we’re good’ and did the equivalent of passing a pick in the draft. Given the current financial situation and a lack of flexibility with deals due to travel restrictions, can you blame them?

That said, a lot of teams did get deals over the line as a flurry of activity on deadline day saw clubs make plenty of loan moves and snapped up players on short-term deals as they were due to be out of contract this summer.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Here it goes with our Premier League transfer grades…

Arsenal: B+

This was all about one thing: getting rid of big earners. Mesut Ozil, Sokratis and Skhodran Mustafi were all moved on, while Sead Kolasinac was also sent out on loan and that quartet represented a key part of the dressing room. Joe Willock and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are out on loan too. Getting Martin Odegaard in on loan looks like a savvy signing too. Very decent window.

Aston Villa: C

Morgan Sanson came in from Marseille, and Villa sent out a few squad players on loan. Quiet window, as they did great work in the summer.

Brighton & Hove Albion: C

Probably needed a bit more in this window, but look to have enough to stay up. Moises Caicedo is one to watch for the future.

Burnley: D

After the new owners arrived, many people expected lots of new signings. There weren’t any, but probably because Sean Dyche suddenly got most of his players back fit. No point buying for the sake of it.

Chelsea: C

New manager Thomas Tuchel wanted to keep most of his squad around, so there were no major outgoings. Chelsea were linked with a few center backs, but will wait for the summer.

Crystal Palace: C

Jean-Philippe Mateta arrived on loan from Mainz and will add depth to their attack, while Palace kept hold of their key players.

Everton: D

Spent a lot in the summer and Carlo Ancelotti trimmed his squad. Extra firepower in Josh King is a gamble worth taking.

Fulham: C

Pushed hard to get a few deals for attacking players over the line. Josh Maja on loan is a nice pick up, but is it enough to keep the Cottagers up?

Leeds United: C

No major business was done, as Marcelo Bielsa will keep his fingers crossed that defenders start to return from injury.

Leicester City: C

Moved on a few squad players and although they tried to sign a few players on loan late on, their squad depth is clear to see.

Liverpool: B+

Given their awful luck with injuries at center back, adding Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak on deadline day makes perfect sense. Defensive cover has arrived, and Davies will need to hit the ground running with Matip joining Van Dijk and Gomez on the sidelines.

Manchester City: C

Look, we know they are top of the league, but with Sergio Aguero out and only six months left on his deal, was now the time to bring in a top class striker? Probably, but their squad is so strong.

Manchester United: C

See above. A top class center back is needed, but they will likely make that move in the summer. Lingard (loan), Fosu-Mensah (permanent) and Pellestri (loan) moved out and Amad Diallo arrived. Steady.

Newcastle United: C

A late deal for a loan signing with Joe Willock coming in, as they were able to move on the likes of DeAndre Yedlin. Best news is they’re finally getting players back fit.

Sheffield United: D

13 points from safety, it would appear that those in charge of the Blades do not believe they should splash the cash to try and stay up. No arrivals.

Southampton: C

A late loan deal for Takumi Minamino is nice, but Saints needed defensive cover with so many injuries. Ralph Hasenhuttl is working to a strict financial budget. It showed. Will Danny Ings stay?

Tottenham Hotspur: D

Jose Mourinho didn’t move on Dele Alli and he didn’t add a single player in January. Maybe that will impact Spurs’ top four push?

West Bromwich Albion: A-

Big Sam has done it again. And he needed to. West Brom brought in Robert Snodgrass and Mbaye Diagne, while Okay Yokuslu and Ainsley Maitland-Niles joined on loan on deadline day. The Baggies have given themselves a chance of staying up.

West Ham United: B

Moved on Sebastien Haller for big money, which will be spent this summer, and added Jesse Lingard on loan as well as signing Said Benrahma permanently. Decent.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: C

They finally got the striker they wanted to stand in for Raul Jimenez. The deal for Willian Jose is a good one, but Wolves’ squad needs a huge overhaul this summer.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports