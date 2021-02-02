Liverpool – Brighton: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

Liverpool – Brighton: Suddenly red-hot Liverpool hosts sneaky-electric Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday in what should be an entertaining affair at Anfield (start time 3:15pm ET online via NBCSports.com).
The reigning Premier League champions have clobbered Tottenham and West Ham on the heels of a rare winless run and now turn their attention to Graham Potter’s Seagulls.
Brighton is unbeaten in three, having beaten Leeds and Tottenham while drawing Fulham. The Seagulls are 17th on the Premier League table but sixth in the expected goals table, a second-consecutive season (so far) of remarkably bad luck
Team news
Liverpool remains without Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, and Diogo Jota. Fabinho isn’t a long-term concern but isn’t ready to play Brighton. Sadio Mane and James Milner are question marks.
It’s too soon for Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Tariq Lamptey, and Florin Andone to be in frame for a return, and Brighton is waiting on fitness tests for Danny Welbeck, Joel Veltman, Alexia Mac Allister, and Jason Steele.
Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
A Liverpool win pays -264, while a draw pays +380. A Brighton upset would deliver +650.
Prediction
Liverpool seems like its rolling now, but Brighton is capable of big things when healthy. The Seagulls most certainly are not, and Anfield is Anfield. Liverpool 2-1 Brighton.
How to watch Liverpool – Brighton stream and start time
Kick off: 3:15pm ET Wednesday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com