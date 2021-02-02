Liverpool – Brighton: How to watch, start time, team news, odds, prediction

Liverpool – Brighton will be an intriguing clash on Wednesday (start time 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Anfield, as these teams drew earlier this season and both love to dictate the tempo of play.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have come roaring back after a tough spell, winning two away games in a few days at Tottenham and West Ham and scoring six goals in the process. With Joel Matip out for the season now too, signing two new center backs on transfer deadline day was a must. Let’s see how quickly Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak can settle in.

As for Brighton, they’re in good form heading into this clash with two wins from their last three and they’ve recorded three shutouts in that run. Graham Potter’s side beat Tottenham last time out and they have given themselves some much-needed breathing space above the relegation zone.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Reds and Seagulls colliding at Anfield.

Team news

Liverpool have given an update on Virgil van Dijk as he’s unlikely to return again this season, while Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are also out for the rest of the 2020-21 campaign. New center backs Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak could feature, but Klopp suggested they may be eased in. Sadio Mane should be fit after shaking off a muscle issue, while James Milner is nursing a hamstring problem.

Brighton have new injury concerns over Joel Veltman and Alexis Mac Allister, while the Seagulls are without several key players as Tariq Lamptey, Adam Lallana and Danny Welbeck remain out.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool are the heavy favorites (-264) and Brighton are at huge odds at +650. The draw is +380.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

This won’t be that straightforward for Liverpool. Brighton are tough to break down and are a real threat on the break, as they haven’t got the points their performances have deserved. I’m going to go for a narrow Liverpool win. Liverpool 2-1 Brighton.

How to watch Liverpool – Brighton stream and start time

Kick off: 3:15pm ET, Wednesday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

