Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Manchester United – Southampton always seems to deliver drama and this clash on Tuesday (start time 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) promises plenty more.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side sit second in the Premier League table and can momentarily go level on points with Premier League leaders Manchester City if they win. Solskjaer’s side beat the Saints 3-2 earlier this season in a dramatic comeback win at St Mary’s, and after a loss against Sheffield United and a draw at Arsenal, they can’t afford to keep dropping points if they want to win the title.

As for Southampton, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have won just once in their last eight games and have lost three on the trot, as well as most of their defense and midfield to injuries. Danny Ings needs help in attack if Saints are to revive their season, as a top 10 finish is still their main aim. But they have to get healthy.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United – Southampton.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Premier League news Arteta baffled by Luiz red card decision in Arsenal loss at Wolves Three things we learned from Wolves – Arsenal Three things we learned from Sheffield United – West Brom

Team news

Manchester United start Mason Greenwood and have Paul Pogba on the bench, while Scott McTominay is fit after coming off at Arsenal with a stomach cramp.

Southampton lost Theo Walcott, Ibrahima Diallo and Oriol Romeu to injuries during the loss at home to Aston Villa, while Kyle Walker-Peters, Jannik Vestergaard, Mohammed Salisu, Michael Obafemi and Will Smallbone were already out. Kayne Ramsay starts at right back, while Alex Jankewitz makes his full senior debut in midfield.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester United are the big favorites here at -209, while Southampton are massive outsiders at +550. The draw is +325.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Manchester United should ease to victory here, but that usually isn’t the case against Southampton. The Red Devils have made life tough for themselves throughout this season, but they have too much quality for the Saints and can rotate their squad. That is key. Manchester United 2-1 Southampton.

How to watch stream and start time

Kick off: 3:15pm ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @JPW_NBCSports