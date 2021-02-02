Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Newcastle – Crystal Palace: Steve Bruce’s 15th-place Magpies will have the rare chance to claim back-to-back Premier League victories when they host the 13th-place Eagles at St. James’ Park on Tuesday (Watch live at 3:15 pm am ET, on Peacock Premium).

NEWCASTLE – CRYSTAL PALACE STREAM LIVE

Newcastle knocked off Everton 2-0 on Saturday, thanks to a late brace from striker Callum Wilson — his team-leading 9th and 10th goals of the season — to put a bit more distance between themselves and the relegation zone. As things currently stand, Newcastle are eight points (and three places) clear of 18th-place Fulham. However, it’s not all good news for Newcastle, as captain Jamaal Lascelles is set to miss “a good few weeks” with a hamstring injury, just as the squad was getting close to full-strength after being decimated by COVID-19 in recent months.

On a similar not, injuries are the biggest worry for Roy Hodgson and Crystal Palace at the moment, with as many as nine first-team regular either listed as out or questionable for Tuesday’s clash.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle – Crystal Palace this Tuesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Newcastle – Crystal Palace (INJURY REPORT)

Newcastle: OUT: Jamaal Lascelles (thigh), Federico Fernandez (hamstring)

🚨 TEAM-NEWS 🚨 One change from Saturday's win at Goodison Park as Ciaran Clark replaces the injured Jamaal Lascelles. HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 2, 2021

Crystal Palace: OUT: James McCarthy (knock), James McArthur (undisclosed), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (undisclosed), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Jeffrey Schlupp (thigh), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Newcastle (+180) | Crystal Palace (+155) | Draw (+215)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

A counter-attacking contest between two sides that aren’t particularly sure-handed at the back and lack the overall quality (outside of a couple star men on either side) to put away the chances they’ll find themselves unexpected afforded. Newcastle 1-1 Palace.

How to watch Newcastle – Crystal Palace: stream and start time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Tuesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @AndyEdMLS